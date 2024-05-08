Motorsport

Rally Of Portugal 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Race Timing - When, Where To Watch

Round five of the 2024 World Rally Championship has finally arrived with the Rally of Portugal. Here's how, when, and where you can watch the live actions

Rally de Portugal Media
A glimpse from the Rally of Portugal 2023. Photo: Rally de Portugal Media
As the World Rally Championship 2024 reaches its fifth round, all eyes turn to Portugal, with the Rally de Portugal set to kick off on May 9, Thursday and end on May 12, Sunday. (More Motorsport News)

This time around, an air of uncertainty surrounds the path to the WRC trophy. The defending champions, Thierry Neuville, managed to start the season on a winning note at Monte Carlo. However, the Sweden Rally saw Esapekka Lappi emerge victorious.

Kalle Rovanpera secured victory in the Rally of Kenya, while Sebastien Ogier is riding high on his recent triumph in Croatia. Nevertheless, Thierry Neuville and Elfyn Evans, who have consistently finished within the top four positions in all rallies, remain the top two contenders as Rovanpera and Ogier are only contesting for a limited period this season.

The Rally of Portugal, comprising 22 stages and covering a total distance of 209.43 miles on gravel surfaces, will commence from Mortagua. The route will lead south to the town of Lousa, spanning a distance of 7.63 miles. And then the caravan will progress towards Gois of Arganil. The event will culminate with the power stage concluding on Sunday in Fafe.

Rally Of Portugal 2024 Schedule:

May 9, Thursday:

Shakedown - 2.86 miles at 8 am 

Ceremonial start - at 5 pm 

Stage 1 - 1.83 miles at 7:05 pm 

May 10, Friday:

Stage 2 to Stage 5 - 39.43 miles at 8:05 am 

Stage 6 to Stage 9 - 39.43 miles at 2:05 pm  

May 11, Saturday:

Stage 10 to Stage 13 - 44.01 miles  at 8:05 am 

Stage 14 to Stage 18 - 46.10 miles at 2:35 pm  

May 12, Sunday:

Stage 19 to Stage 21 - 51 miles at 7:05 am 

Stage 22 (Power Stage) - 6.95 miles at 12:15 pm 

Where to watch Rally of Portugal 2024?

The Rally of Portugal 2024 will be available to stream at Rally.TV worldwide. Live telecasting of the rally won't be done in India, unfortunately. However, in the United Kingdom TNT Sport will telecast the Rally de Portugal.

