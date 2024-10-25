MotoGP Thai Grand Prix Live Streaming: Race Timings, When, Where To Watch Actions At Chang International Circuit

The MotoGP 2024 season is nearing its climax now heading to the Chang International Circuit with Jorge Martin extending his lead over Francesco Bagnaia to 20 points. The Thai GP is scheduled for the weekend of October 25-29. (More Motorsport News)
Following the Australian GP results, Enea Bastianini (331 points) and Marc Marquez (345 points) are likely out of title contention.
Meanwhile, Di Giannantonio is set to race for the last time this season in Thailand, as he will undergo surgery afterwards.
Last year, the Pramac rider secured victory at the Thai GP, finishing just 0.253 seconds ahead of Bagnaia.
Martin has 424 points to his name while Bagnia has earned 404 points.
MotoGP Thai Grand Prix 2024 Race Timings:
Friday, October 25
MotoGP Thai GP Free Practice 1 - 09:15 am
MotoGP Thai GP Practice - 01:30 pm
Saturday, October 26
MotoGP Thai GP Free Practice 2 - 08:40 am
MotoGP Thai GP Qualifying - 09:20 am
MotoGP Thai GP Sprint - 01:30 pm
Sunday, October 27
MotoGP Thai GP Race - 01:30 pm
Where to watch MotoGP Thai Grand Prix 2024 Race?
The MotoGP Thai Grand Prix 2024 will be available to live stream on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.