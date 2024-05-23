More than a year after German magazine Die Aktuelle published a fake, artificial intelligence-generated 'interview' with Michael Schumacher, the Formula 1 great's family has won a legal battle against the magazine's publisher. (More Motorsport News)
The Associated Press reported that family spokesperson Sabine Kehm said on Thursday (May 23, 2024) that legal action was successful. The compensation amount was reportedly 200,000 euros (INR 1.81 crore).
In April 2023, the magazine had splashed on its cover the words, “Michael Schumacher, the first interview!”. Also mentioned was the statement “it sounds deceptively real”, alongside the supposed quotes attributed to Schumacher generated by AI.
Publisher Funke Magazines had apologized to Schumacher's family last year for the article and sacked Die Aktuelle's chief editor.
The 55-year-old Schumacher has not been seen in public in the past 10 years, ever since he suffered severe head injuries in a skiing accident. On December 29, 2013, tragedy struck Schumacher while skiing with his then 14-year-old son Mick in the French Alpine ski resort of Meribel.
Schumacher's skis struck a rock that was partly hidden under the snow and he fell head-first on to a boulder. Such was the impact that the Formula One champion's helmet was split in two and he was left in coma for 250 days. The speed king was then 44 years old and had just retired from F1.
In the decade since, Schumacher has been away from the public eye, with his family providing occasional updates. The accident reportedly left Schumacher paralysed and wheelchair-bound.
The F1 legend won 91 races, and five back-to-back titles with Ferrari from 2000-04. The German driver's other two titles were with Benetton in 1994 and 1995.
(With AP inputs)