Mclaren 'The New Benchmark' Of Formula One, Says Toto Wolff After Hungarian Grand Prix One-Two

Toto Wolff lauded praise on McLaren following their one-two at the Hungarian Grand Prix, labelling them the "new benchmark" in Formula One. (More Motorsport News)
Oscar Piastri claimed his maiden triumph in the competition at the Hungaroring last weekend, with Lando Norris coming second after claiming pole in qualifying.
McLaren have finished in the podium places in their last nine races, with their one-two in Budapest the first time they have done so since the 2021 Italian Grand Prix.
Despite Red Bull's continued dominance in both world championships, their recent performances has shown some vulnerability. For the first time since December 2021, the team has gone three races without a win.
And the British team have capitalised, now sitting 51 points behind them in the constructor's championship, with the possibility winning a first constructor's title since 1998.
Mercedes have also improved, with Lewis Hamilton winning the British Grand Prix for a record ninth time and claiming his 200th career podium in Budapest last week.
"What we have to acknowledge is that McLaren are clearly now leading the field and by any conditions, it is a one and two," Wolff told Sky Sports.
"That is the new benchmark. It's great that we have another team that has made that jump in being able to score first and second.
"It's good for all of us… I'm happy for them."
Mercedes currently sit fourth in the constructor's championship, 81 points behind Ferrari after a slow start to the 2024 season.
But consecutive wins in the Austrian Grand Prix and Silverstone has shown a sign of their drastic improvements, with George Russell the prime example of that having gone out in the first qualifying session last week, but still able to finish in eighth.
Russell's nine place improvement was his second biggest comeback in his Formula One career, only surpassed by the 12 positions he moved up at the Hungaroring in 2023.
And Wolff believes that overcoming their current 81-point deficit to Ferrari and securing third place by the end of the season is a realistic goal for his team to achieve.
"It's difficult to put targets out because it swings a lot with upgrade to upgrade," said Wolff.
"But I think if you were to say what is a realistic-to-optimism today, it's probably P3 in the championship.
"Difficult to catch Red Bull and McLaren is now the benchmark, therefore I think that would be a good target. But it's not easy."