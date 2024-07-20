Motorsport

George Russell Seeking Novak Djokovic Advice On Sporting Longevity

The Mercedes driver is aiming to reach the pinnacle of his sport and remain there for a sustained period of time, something achieved by 24-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic

George russell-novak djokovic-tennis-f1
Russell has been learning from Djokovic
info_icon

George Russell says he has been picking the brains of tennis great Novak Djokovic in a bid to ensure longevity in Formula One.

The Mercedes driver is aiming to reach the pinnacle of his sport and remain there for a sustained period of time, something achieved by 24-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic.

A two-time Grand Prix winner - including in Austria this year - Russell has sought inspiration from the Serbian in recent years, as he looks to follow suit in the F1 World Championship.

Lando Norris Feels British Grand Prix Criticism Is 'Not Unfair'

BY Stats Perform
Lando Norris Feels British Grand Prix Criticism Is 'Not Unfair'

BY Stats Perform

And the 26-year-old, who was at Wimbledon for Djokovic's final showdown with Carlos Alcaraz last weekend, gave a brief insight into his learnings.

"We've shared ideas together, and he's been really open with me about things he's trying and what's working for him," Russell said.

"I don't want to share too much because they are private conversations, but I just really like how he's constantly wanting to learn more and that inspires me to learn more about myself, what works for me, what works for them and pushing the boundaries.

"There's a lot that he knows that I won't and vice versa, and you've got to take all these ideas from the best in each profession and see what you can take for yourself.

"I feel fit, healthy and in a great place right now at the age of 26, but I need to make sure that I'm fit, healthy and as motivated in 10 years' time, 15 years' time, who knows 20 years’ time. I'm trying to put in work now."

Russell occupies seventh place in the 2024 drivers' championship standings ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, where he finished fifth in the second practice session on Friday.

Lando Norris led the way with an impressive time of 1:17.788 seconds, 0.243 seconds ahead of leader Max Verstappen, with Carlos Sainz taking third on a day where the action was interrupted following Charles Leclerc's earlier crash.

The Ferrari driver spun into the barriers after taking too much kerb at Turn 4, but thankfully was unhurt.

