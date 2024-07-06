Motorsport

Russell Celebrates 'Dream' Pole Position At Silverstone After Pipping Hamilton And Norris

Russell beat Hamilton to pole position by 0.171 seconds with Norris, second to Russell after the first laps in the final session, 0.211secs off the pace after failing to complete his second lap

George Russel will start on pole at Sunday's British Grand Prix.
George Russell said he could have only dreamt of securing pole position at the Silverstone but realised his fantasy on Saturday afternoon. (More Motorsport News)

Russell edged Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton and McLaren's Lando Norris to claim pole position at the British Grand Prix.

For the first-time ever at Silverstone, and the first time anywhere in F1 since 1968, the front three positions on Sunday's grid will be taken up by a trio of British drivers.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start in fourth, with Norris' team-mate Oscar Piastri making up the top five. 

“What a feeling, at the start of this year I don’t think we could of even dreamt of being on pole here, one-two for me and Lewis, and Lando it’s just mega," Russell said.

"It’s down to these fans as well they give us so much energy so thank you for that.

“The car at the moment is feeling so good, it really came alive in quali and what a joy to drive around this circuit.

"We are riding this wave at the moment and I’m absolutely buzzing, but eyes on tomorrow, we’ve got a race to win and it’s going to be tight with Lando, Max is going to be fast as well but I’m so excited right now.”

It was an afternoon to forget for Ferrari, with Carlos Sainz finishing seventh-fastest behind Haas' Nico Hulkenberg, with team-mate Charles Leclerc starting in 11th. 

Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll finished in eighth, with Williams driver Alex Albon and Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso completing the top 10.

Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez will start at the back of the grid in 19th after spinning out in the first qualifying session. 

Top 10

1. George Russell (Mercedes) 

2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

3. Lando Norris (McLaren)

4. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

5. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

6. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

7. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

8. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

9. Alex Albon (Williams)

10. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

