F1 British Grand Prix: A Look At Silverstone's History

Uzma Fatima
Max Verstappen won the British GP 2023 and took 99-point lead in the F1 season's driver's championship.
In 2022, Carlos Sainz of Ferrari won the British GP and secured his first ever grand prix victory at Silverstone.
In 2021, the Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton won his eight British Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton won the homerace in 2020, marking his third consecutive win of the 2020 Formula 1 season, and Mercedes's fourth.
In 2019, the Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton not only won his record sixth time British Grand Prix but also earn the extra point for recording the fastest lap of the race on his final lap, and setting a new lap record of 1:27.369.
Sebastian Vettel driving for Ferrari won the British Grand Prix 2018. The race witnessed two high-speed accidents and fightback from Lewis Hamilton who finished second.
Lewis Hamilton won the 2014, 2015 and 2016 British Grand Prixs consecutively. By 2024, the Briton has won a record eight times, which is the most won by any F1 driver.
In 2013, the Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg won the 52-lap British GP race starting from second position.
Mark Webber from team Red Bull won the 2012 British Grand Prix, which marked the final win of his Formula 1 career.
The photo of Ferrari's legends Michael Schumacher who won the race and Eddie Irvine who finished second at the podium of 1998 British Grand Prix.
The British Grand Prix 2024 is the 12th race of the 24-Grand Prix 2024 Formula 1 season.
Laps - 52; Lap distance: 5.891km; Total distance: 306.198km; Race lap record: Verstappen, 1:27.097 (Red Bull, 2020)