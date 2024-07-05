Lando Norris drew a line under his incident with Max Verstappen at the Austrian Grand Prix as he looked ahead to their next battle at the British Grand Prix this weekend. (More Motorsport News)
Norris was forced to retire from the race at the Red Bull Ring after a collision with the Dutchman late on, allowing George Russell to swoop in and claim the win.
Verstappen was able to finish fifth, further extending his lead at the top of the driver's championship to 81 points over Norris in second.
The McLaren driver was visibly upset about the incident shortly after the race, but is excited to get back on the track to challenge Verstappen once again.
"It's clear how he races. It's tough, it's on the limit. It's what we love, it's what I love," Norris said.
"I thoroughly enjoyed the whole fight I had with him. Of course it was a shame things ended the way they did.
"But apart from that, things are clear from what you see on TV and I'm excited to go racing again this weekend."
With all eyes firmly fixed on a new blossoming rivalry in F1, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was keen to steer clear of the situation.
Hamilton, who has enjoyed many battles with Verstappen over the years, is focused on delivering a first win since December 2021 for Mercedes.
"Nothing really. I didn't think anything," Hamilton said on the situation between the two championship leaders.
"I was more concerned about my race and enjoying the team's win."
Asked if he had any advice for Norris about racing Verstappen, Hamilton said: "Again, I don't think I need to. They have raced each other for many years.
"It's nothing to do with me."
Should Hamilton emerge victorious at Silverstone, he would become the driver with the most wins in a single Grand Prix in F1 history (nine), surpassing the record of eight already held by the Brit in Hungary and Michael Schumacher in France.
DRIVERS TO WATCH
George Russell - Mercedes
Having secured his second victory in F1 at the Austrian Grand Prix, George Russell will be keen to emerge victorious once again on home soil.
The Brit has enjoyed an impressive season thus far, finishing in the top five in each of the last four races, as many times as in the previous 15.
Russell has also performed significantly better than Mercedes team-mate Hamilton, beating the seven-time world champion in 11 of the last 13 qualifying sessions and in nine of the last 12 races.
Mercedes have improved in recent weeks, and should Russell or Hamilton emerge victorious, it will be the first time the team has won two races in a row since 2021 between Sao Paulo and Saudi Arabia - all three won by Hamilton.
Oscar Piastri - McLaren
While much of the attention has been on team-mate Norris in recent weeks, Oscar Piastri's performances on the track have gone under the radar.
Piastri finished second behind Russell in Austria, but has been on the podium in two of the last four races, the other being in Monaco where he lost out to Charles Leclerc.
The Australian sits in sixth place in the driver's championship, a point ahead of Russell and six points behind Red Bull's Sergio Perez.
He could become just the third Australian driver to win the race after Jack Brabham and Mark Webber, and the first to claim a victory at Silverstone since Webber did so for Red Bull-Renault in 2012.
CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS
Drivers
1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 237 points
2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 156
3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 150
4. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) – 135
5. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) – 118
Constructors
1. Red Bull – 355
2. Ferrari – 291
3. McLaren – 268
4. Mercedes – 196
5. Aston Martin – 58