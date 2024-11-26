General Motors Reach Agreement For F1 Team In 2026

General Motors are set to enter a team under their Cadillac brand into Formula One in 2026, having reached an agreement in principle. (More Motorsport News)
Formula One have said their application would “move forward” after GM and their partner, US-based TWG Group, released a statement on Monday committing to name a new team after their luxury Cadillac brand.
GM have said they will build their own engine further down the road, but it is not expected before 2028. Until then, they will have to buy a customer engine from an existing supplier.
Despite rejecting a bid for an Andretti team that was in partnership with Cadillac in January, Formula One want to see greater investment from the United States and thus views a team owned by GM differently.
"General Motors is a huge global brand and powerhouse in the OEM (original equipment manufacturer) world and is working with impressive partners,” the president of the FIA Mohammed Ben Sulayem said, as reported by BBC Sport.
"I am fully supportive of the efforts made by the FIA, Formula 1, GM and the team to work towards an agreement in principle to progress this application to bring a GM/Cadillac branded team onto the grid for the 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship.”
This season, Max Verstappen clinched his fourth straight Formula One world title on Sunday at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.