Formula 1: Lance Stroll Extends Aston Martin Contract Until At Least 2026

Aston Martin have confirmed that Lance Stroll will remain as a driver with the team for at least two more years. (More Motorsport News)

The 25-year-old, who is the son of the team's owner, Lawrence Stroll, will partner Fernando Alonso, who also signed a new contract in April. 

Stroll is currently 11th in the driver's championship, having picked up 17 points from the first 10 races of the season ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend. 

"I'm super happy to have committed to staying with the team for 2025 and beyond," Stroll said. 

"It's amazing to see how far we've come in the last five years; we've grown so much as a team and there's still so much more to look forward to."

Stroll joined the team in 2019 after his father bought it and saved it from bankruptcy in August 2018.

The team rebranded as Aston Martin in 2022 and finished fifth in last year's constructors' championship, with team principal Mike Krack delighted with the news. 

"We are delighted to confirm Lance's future with Aston Martin Aramco," Krack said. "He has played a key role in building this team.

"His technical feedback, alongside his committed simulator work, has helped contribute to the continuous development of the car each season.

"The consistency and stability of both Lance and Fernando remaining with our team is a great platform to continue to realise our ambitions.

"We look forward to creating some more incredible memories and achieving further success together."

Aston Martin will switch from Mercedes to Honda engines in 2026 as part of a works deal with the Japanese manufacturer under F1's next set of technical regulations.

