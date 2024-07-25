Formula 1: Esteban Ocon To Join Oliver Bearman At Haas For 2025 Season

Esteban Ocon will partner Oliver Bearman for the 2025 Formula One season with US-based Haas, the team confirmed on Thursday. (More Motorsport News)
Ocon, who made his debut in 2016, becomes the first winner of a Grand Prix to drive for the American outfit since their formation eight years ago.
The Frenchman's only victory came in Hungary back in 2021 for Alpine-Renault, their first win since the Australian Grand Prix in 2013.
Ocon has 146 Formula One starts since his debut, amassing 425 points, which includes three podium finishes, the most recent of which came in Monaco last year.
The decision comes after Haas announced the departure of Kevin Magnussen a week ago, meaning the US-based team will have an all-new line-up for 2025.
Magnussen's current team-mate Nico Hulkenberg is moving to the Sauber team as it morphs into Audi in time for the German company's official F1 entry in 2026.
“I am thrilled to embark on this new chapter in my Formula 1 career and join MoneyGram Haas F1 Team from the start of the 2025 season,” said Ocon.
“I’ll be joining a very ambitious racing team, whose spirit, work ethic, and undeniable upward trajectory has really impressed me.
"I’d like to thank Gene Haas and Ayao Komatsu for their trust and support, and for our honest and fruitful discussions these last few months.
"On a more personal note, I’m very happy to be working with Ayao again, as he’s been a part of my debut when I first stepped into a Formula 1 car during my Lotus Junior days more than ten years ago.
"MoneyGram Haas F1 Team has exciting plans and clear targets for the future, and I’m very much looking forward to working with everyone in Kannapolis, Banbury and Maranello, and being part of this great project.”
Ocon currently sits 18th in the driver's championship after enduring a difficult start to the season, but has managed three top 10 finishes in 2024.
The 27-year-old's strongest season came in 2022, finishing eighth in the driver's championship, 11 points ahead of former team-mate and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.
Ocon will be reunited with Haas principal Ayao Komatsu after being involved as race engineer for Lotus - which is now Alpine - during the Frenchman's debut year in the competition.