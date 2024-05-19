Motorsport

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Qualifying: Oscar Piastri Remains Optimistic Despite Grid Penalty

Oscar Piastri has since been handed a three-place grid drop after he impeded Kevin Magnussen while exiting the pits during Q1

Oscar Piastri initially qualified in second place before his grid penalty
Oscar Piastri insists he is still targeting a podium finish, despite receiving a grid penalty ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. (More Motorsport News)

The McLaren driver had initially qualified in second place behind Drivers' Championship leader Max Verstappen, with the Australian's team-mate Lando Narris in third.

However, Piastri has since been handed a three-place grid drop after he impeded Kevin Magnussen while exiting the pits during Q1.

The 23-year-old admitted he could not see Magnusson at the chicane at Turns 2 and 3, and tried to get clear of the Dane as quickly as possible, though the steward's review highlighted McLaren's failure to give him sufficient warning that a faster car was approaching.

Nevertheless, Piastri did not let the penalty detract from a generally positive display during qualifying, which subsequently sees Norris take second place on the grid, with the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz leapfrogging him to third and fourth respectively.

"I'm really happy with the performance today," he said. "We were so close to pole on track.

"I've been really comfortable with the car from the moment we put it on track yesterday, and I am enjoying my first GP weekend here. We've definitely been on the pace all weekend and confidence is high.

"It is a shame to lose the front row and having to start from P5 as it’s not the easiest track to overtake on. However, we will try our best to recover some positions and fight to finish on the podium."

