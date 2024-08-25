Lewis Hamilton believes his weekend at the Dutch Grand Prix is "done" after being knocked out in the second qualifying session. (More Motorsport News)
He has also since been hit with a three-place grid penalty after he was deemed to have intentionally impeded Sergio Perez during the first session.
As such, he will now begin the race in 15th instead of the original starting position of 12th.
Hamilton was already left frustrated by his performance in qualifying and wrote off any chances of him earning a fourth podium in as many races.
"It just went downhill like a domino effect from the moment with Checo [Perez], then the balance just got more and more snappy, more and more 'oversteery' – it was terrible," he said before being hit with the grid penalty.
"It's definitely very, very frustrating, naturally, but it is what it is. It's kind of the weekend done, and I'll have to move on to next week [at Monza].
"I think ultimately, if everyone had had a dry P3, we probably would have done a bit of a better job with the set-up, maybe, for qualifying, but still, I think just [the] performance wasn't there from my side."
Meanwhile, Max Verstappen will start his home Grand Prix from second after being pipped to pole position by Lando Norris by 0.356s.
It is the first time he has not started top of the grid at Zandvoort since the race's reintroduction to the calendar in 2021, while he is aiming to win the Dutch Grand Prix for the fourth consecutive year.
While Verstappen still had some complaints about the lack of pace in his car, he was optimistic that he could challenge for the title on Sunday.
"I think the whole qualifying we just lacked a bit of pace," the reigning world champion said. "I tried the best I could. I'm still very happy of course to be on the front row.
"I'm happy with second. I think after Friday as well this is a good result.
"We'll give it a good go. Of course, when you're more than three-tenths behind in qualifying, I think we have to be realistic. I'll just try to have a good race tomorrow."
Alex Albon was disqualified from Dutch Grand Prix qualifying after his floor body failed technical checks.
He had qualified in eighth, but will now start at the back of the grid with Williams team-mate Logan Sargeant, who did not compete in qualifying after a heavy crash in the final practice session.