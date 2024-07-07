British Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton Revels In All-British Top Three As Mercedes Impress At Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton said it was "incredible" to see home drivers take the top three places in British Grand Prix qualifying as he and George Russell led McLaren's Lando Norris. (More Sports News)
Russell beat fellow Mercedes driver Hamilton to pole position by 0.171 seconds at Silverstone, with Norris 0.211 seconds off.
Three-time world champion Max Verstappen was fourth, damaging the floor of his Red Bull in a rain-affected first session and struggling from then on.
Coming just one week after Russell won the Austrian Grand Prix, the result provided further evidence of a Mercedes upturn following their miserable start to the year.
The Silver Arrows have seen both of their drivers finish inside the top four places at each of the last three races, and Hamilton believes improvements to the team's car have given them a great chance of holding off Norris in Sunday's race.
"Three Brits in the top three is incredible. George did such a great job. We didn't expect to be on the front row this weekend," he told Sky Sports.
"This is huge for our team. The car felt great, it was just about getting tyre temperatures in the right place.
"There was still time left on the table, which George managed to find. I feel really confident about the car tomorrow and I think with the conditions, we can work together to keep Lando behind."
Norris, who has seven podium finishes in the last nine races, was full of praise for Mercedes but admitted he had failed to hit the heights of recent weeks.
"It's tough. I think George and Lewis did a great job. For two cars to get there shows the team were also doing an amazing job," he said.
"It was super close. I think if I'd put in a good enough lap it was close and could've been a bit of a fight.
"But this team have been very quick all weekend, since FP1. We're there or thereabouts, but I just didn't deliver it today."