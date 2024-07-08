Motorsport

British F1 Grand Prix: 'Fed Up' Lando Norris Tired Of Making Excuses After Error

A combination of poor tyre strategy and a slow pit stop proved to be Lando Norris' downfall, as he fell further behind Max Verstappen in the F1 driver's championship

Lando Norris was frustrated following the British Grand Prix.
info_icon

Lando Norris said he is "fed up" of making excuses despite claiming a seventh podium finish of the season at the British Grand Prix on Sunday. (More Motorsport News)

Norris started and finished the race in third place as Lewis Hamilton claimed a record-extending ninth win at Silverstone ahead of Max Verstappen in second. 

But a combination of poor tyre strategy and a slow pit stop proved to be Norris' downfall, as he fell further behind Verstappen in the driver's championship. 

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates on the podium after winning the British Formula One Grand Prix race at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 7, 2024. - (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
British Grand Prix 2024: Hammertime Is Back! Lewis Hamilton Wins At Home After 2 Years

BY Uzma Fatima

Having had the fastest car in recent weeks, the McLaren driver once again failed to make that advantage count and was disappointed with his performance. 

"I'm fed up with just saying I should have done better and I should have done this and I could have done that, or whatever," Norris said. "So I don't care if it takes time.

"I don't want it to take time. I should be doing it now. We should be winning now. I should be making better decisions than what I'm making.

"So, I'm just disappointed. When it's a win in Formula One, I'm not going to settle for something less when we should have achieved it."

Despite his obvious frustration, Norris remained gracious in defeat as he praised Hamilton on his first victory since the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix in 2021. 

Norris admitted the seven-time world champion's know-how on when to pit won the veteran the race and gave him the edge.

"That's just driver feel and driver knowledge of when to box, and Lewis did a better job than me on that side," Norris conceded.

Hamilton's victory saw him become the first driver in history to win in 16 different years in the competition. 

The Brit is now the 12th oldest driver to win in Formula 1 at 39 years and six months old, and set the record for the longest interval between first and last victory, both in terms of time (17 years and 27 days) and Grand Prix's (338) since Canada in 2007.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. T20 WC 2026 Qualifiers B Sub-Regional Europe - Matchday 2 Live Streaming: Fixture, When, Where To Watch
  2. Women's Caribbean Premier League 2024: Trinbago Knight Riders Sign Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey
  3. IND Vs ZIM, 2nd T20I: Abhishek Sharma Speaks On Maiden Ton - 'Always Believe In My Hitting Abililty'
  4. IND-W Vs RSA-W, 2nd T20I: Rain Washes Out India's Hopes Of Levelling Series
  5. IND Vs ZIM, 2nd T20I: Abhishek Sharma's Blazing Ton Levels Series 1-1 - Data Debrief
Football News
  1. Euro 2024: Toni Kroos Pens Emotional Farewell After Confirming Retirement
  2. TUR Vs NED, Euro 2024 QF: Calhanoglu Regrets Turkiye's Defensive Tactics In Loss
  3. Bayern Munich Complete Michael Olise Signing As Crystal Palace Winger Moves To Bundesliga
  4. NED Vs ENG Semi-Final, Euro 2024: Netherlands 'Very Close' To Realising Dream, Says Ake
  5. Copa America: Colombia's James Rodriguez Wants To Be Best Player On Display
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Alcaraz Hoping Win Over France's Humbert Can Inspire Spain At Euro 2024
  2. Wimbledon: Medvedev To Face Sinner In Last Eight After Dimitrov Retires
  3. Wimbledon: Raducanu Stunned By Qualifier Sun After Injury Scare In Last 16 Exit
  4. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Hails 'Unbelievable' Set Point After Ugo Humbert Triumph
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Defending Champion Carlos Alcaraz Beat Ugo Humbert To Enter Quarterfinals
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Assam Floods: Death Toll Reaches 78 As 8 More People Loses Their Lives In Deluge
  2. Another Lynching In Bengal As Man Beaten To Death In Bhangar Over Suspicion Of Theft
  3. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren To Face Floor Test On July 8, May Expand Cabinet Tomorrow Post Result
  4. Shivraj Takes 'Bal Buddhi' Jibe At Rahul Over Ram Mandir Movement Remarks, Says He Peddles Lies
  5. Delhi Records Year's Lowest AQI; Police Files Case Against Mahua Moitra Over 'Derogatory Remarks'
Entertainment News
  1. Important To Not Burden Any Film With Actor’s Fees: Riteish Deshmukh
  2. Director Michael Sarnoski Teases Sequel Of 'A Quiet Place: Day One'
  3. Javed Akhtar Schools Social Media User Who Called Him 'Son Of Gaddar'
  4. You Look Gorgeous: Kareena Kapoor After Shloka Ambani Wore Recreated Version Of 'Bole Chudiyan' Ensemble
  5. Would Love To Find Perfect Project For Me And My Aunt, Julia Roberts: Emma Roberts
US News
  1. NASCAR Returns To Downtown Chicago For Grant Park 165; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
  2. Scientists Discover The Reason Behind Rare Polar Rain Aurora In Arctic
  3. NWS Issues Dangerous Heat Warnings For Coming Days | Death Valley’s Rising Temperatures Set Records
  4. ‘She’s Our Generation’s Madonna’: Who Is 'HOT TO GO!' Singer Chappell Roan?
  5. John Cena Announces Retirement In 2025, Plans Farewell Tour: This Is When His Last Match Could Be
World News
  1. Nepal: 62 Killed In Rain-related Incidents In Nepal In One Month
  2. Delhi Records Year's Lowest AQI; Police Files Case Against Mahua Moitra Over 'Derogatory Remarks'
  3. France Records Highest Voter Turnout In 40 Years At Runoff Elections
  4. NASCAR Returns To Downtown Chicago For Grant Park 165; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
  5. Turkey's Erdogan Renews Push To Restore Ties With Syria That Were Severed Over A Decade Ago
Latest Stories
  1. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  3. Today's Daily Horoscope for July 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights for Every Zodiac Sign.
  4. '400 Paar, But In Another Country': Tharoor's Veiled Dig At BJP; Jairam Ramesh Recalls Lok Sabha Results
  5. Breaking News July 6: Six-Storey Building Collapses In Gujarat's Surat, Many Feared Trapped; Second Encounter In J&K's Kulgam Underway
  6. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  7. BJP Vs AAP Over Felling Of Over 1000 Trees In ‘Eco-sensitive Zone
  8. Sports News July 6, 2024 Highlights: England Beat Switzerland In Euro Quarters; George Russell Gets Pole For British GP