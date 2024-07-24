Motorsport

Belgian Grand Prix Formula One: Lando Norris Says Title Push 'Still On' As Max Verstappen Falters

Norris finished second behind team-mate Oscar Piastri at the Hungaroring, and he now has seven podiums in his last nine races, including a victory in Miami in May

Lando Norris
Lando Norris was second at the Hungarian Grand Prix
info_icon

Lando Norris is convinced he can still chase down Max Verstappen to end his reign as Formula One world champion, though he knows McLaren must remain grounded. (More Sports News)

Norris is second in the drivers' championship standings after 13 races, 76 points behind three-time champion Verstappen.

It looked like Verstappen would stroll to a fourth successive championship when he opened 2024 with seven wins in 10 races, but he has failed to win any of the last three, finishing fifth at the Austrian Grand Prix and last week's Hungarian Grand Prix.

Norris finished second behind team-mate Oscar Piastri at the Hungaroring, and he now has seven podiums in his last nine races, including a victory in Miami in May.

Asked about McLaren's upturn by Sky Sports, Norris said: "I said at the end of last year that we were going to win races this year. I said at the beginning of the year that it was not going to be an easy one for Red Bull, and all of that's come true.

"I think we've done an amazing job as a team. First of all, we have to give credit to the team for giving us a car in order to do that. 

"We won in Hungary, but this is the second win of the year. Red Bull have had way more wins. Mercedes have had the same amount of wins as we've had.

"So just because we won one race and had a dominant weekend doesn't mean we're the quickest car. I think maybe two weekends this year, we've had the best car of the grid. 

"Do we have opportunities to maybe win more? Yes. Did we necessarily have the quickest car on those days? I don't think so. But when I think of what we're doing now, we can have more days like Hungary."

Asked whether he still had a chance of capturing the title, he added: "You would be silly to say no. 

"Don't get me wrong, I know it's like 70, 80 points that I've got to catch up. I know a lot of people are going to say that there's no chance.

"But we're going to keep fighting and I'm going to give myself the best opportunity to do so. 

"Especially when you see Max and Red Bull not performing so well, making mistakes, crashing. You want to make the most of those opportunities and plenty more can happen in the future. So, yes, I think it's still on."

The Belgian Grand Prix takes place at Spa this weekend, with the four-week mid-season break following ahead of the final 10 fixtures of the campaign.

Piastri's victory last week made him the seventh different race winner in F1 this year, with only seven seasons ever producing more victors – 11 in 1982, nine in 1975, and eight in 1977, 1983, 1985, 2003 and 2012.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Namibia Vs Oman LIVE Score, Cricket World Cup League 2: NAM Aim To Go Top Of Table
  2. Bangladesh Vs Malaysia Highlights, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: BAN-W Beat MLY-W, Qualify For The Semis
  3. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: Ollie Pope Backs England To Make 600 In A Day Ahead Of Final Series Showdown
  4. Timing Not Right For England Coaching Role, Says Former Captain Eoin Morgan
  5. Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Leaves It On ICC To Convince India To Travel To Pakistan
Football News
  1. Manchester City Transfer News: Pep Guardiola Concedes Ederson Could Leave Club
  2. Chelsea Pre-Season: Maresca Does Not Foresee Problems When Fernandez Links Up With Blues Squad
  3. Man City 3-4 Celtic: Hoops Edge Out Premier League Champions In Pre-Season Thriller
  4. Paris Olympics Games 2024: New Zealand Football Team Report Canada For Flying Drone Over Training
  5. Serie A Transfer News: Bologna Sign Thijs Dallinga From Toulouse As Joshua Zirkzee Replacement
Tennis News
  1. Andy Murray Confirms Retirement After Paris Olympics
  2. Sumit Nagal Bounces Back To Beat Lucas Klein, Enters Pre-Quarterfinals Of Kitzbuhel Open in Austria
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alexander Zverev Confident Of Retaining Gold Despite Injury Concerns
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Marketa Vondrousova Pulls Out As Hubert Hurkacz Fails To Recover In Time
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal Aiming To Improve To Match Carlos Alcaraz's 'Great Level'
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  2. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Jahannum Or Jail For Terrorists': Union Minister's Message Amid Surging Terror Attacks In J&K
  2. After Tamil Nadu, Bengal Passes Resolution Against NEET Exam, Calls For Reinstating Old System
  3. Weather News LIVE: IMD Predicts 'Exceptionally Heavy Rainfall' Over Gujarat Today; Assam Flood Situation Improves
  4. Indian Passport Ranking Improves In 2024 With 58 Visa-Free Destinations | Full List
  5. Bengaluru: Bihar Woman Dies After Man Breaks Into Her PG, Slits Her Throat
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 24 July: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Paparazzi Has Stopped Clicking Her From Inappropriate Angles After She Called Them Out
  2. Hailey Bieber Reveals She Announced Her Pregnancy With Justin Bieber For THIS Reason
  3. 'Dil Bechara' Clocks 4: Sanjana Sanghi Pens A Heartfelt Note As She Misses Sushant Singh Rajput
  4. Sudhanshu Pandey Confirms Reuniting With Band Of Boys, Hints At 'A Lot Of Songs' In The Pipeline
  5. Celine Dion To Make Her On-Stage Comeback At The 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony: Report
US News
  1. Delta's Flight Delays And Cancellations: Refunds, Rebooking And What You Can Do
  2. Kamala Harris, AOC, Bernie Sanders & More To Skip Netanyahu's Congress Address; Israel 'Disappointed'
  3. US Elections And Its Deep-Rooted History Of Racism And Sexism
  4. Watch: Yellowstone Eruption At Biscuit Basin Blows Debris Into The Sky, Boardwalk Destroyed
  5. Jimmy Carter Is ALIVE! Carter Family, Doctors Reject Fake Reports Of Death That Go Viral On X
World News
  1. Nepal Mishap: 18 Dead As Saurya Airlines Plane Crashes In Kathmandu | In Pics
  2. Delta's Flight Delays And Cancellations: Refunds, Rebooking And What You Can Do
  3. 'Russia's Most Beautiful Biker': Influencer Dies After Her Bike Collides With Truck In Turkey
  4. Kamala Harris, AOC, Bernie Sanders & More To Skip Netanyahu's Congress Address; Israel 'Disappointed'
  5. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Seeking 'Common Ground' With China In Talks On Ending War With Russia
Latest Stories
  1. Hailey Bieber Reveals She Announced Her Pregnancy With Justin Bieber For THIS Reason
  2. Indian Passport Ranking Improves In 2024 With 58 Visa-Free Destinations | Full List
  3. Who Is Dhinidhi Desinghu? The Youngest Indian At Paris Olympics 2024
  4. Did You Know? Aamir Khan Threw A Party After 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Failed At The Box Office For THIS Reason
  5. Gold Prices Today: Check 22, 24-Carat Gold Rate Day After Custom Duty Cut
  6. Today's Sports News LIVE: Texas Super Kings Beat Seattle Orcas In MLC; Sumit Nagal All Set For Austrian Open R16
  7. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 24 July: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Paparazzi Has Stopped Clicking Her From Inappropriate Angles After She Called Them Out
  8. Weather News LIVE: IMD Predicts 'Exceptionally Heavy Rainfall' Over Gujarat Today; Assam Flood Situation Improves