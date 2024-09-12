Charles Leclerc secured Ferrari a rare win at the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix, much to the home fans’ delight, as the team’s bold one-stop strategy paid-off. (More Motorsport News)
Polesitter Lando Norris finished 6.153 behind Leclerc to trim the gap to 62 points to championship leader Max Verstappen, who was sixth in his Red Bull.
Leclerc had also won in 2019, making this Ferrari’s second win on its home track in the past 14 races.
Azerbaijan GP Previous Winners
2023 – Sergio Perez (Red Bull)
2022 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2021 – Sergio Perez (Red Bull)
2019 – Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
2018 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Schedule And Timings:
Where to watch F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024?
In India the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 race will be available to live stream on the FanCode App and website.
Several TV channels will telecast the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix race across the globe. Some of the well-known channels are Sky Sports, ESPN, Fox Sports, DAZN, Canal+, and beIN Sports. Few of the sports channels are likely to telecast the practice races as well.
The race will also be streamed live on the official F1TV website and app. However, this will require a subscription for the service, which will deliver the fans an in-depth viewing experience, onboard cameras for each driver with a live timing screen, and a track map as well.