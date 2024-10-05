Yod-IQ Moves To Four In A Row Against Dayakaev, Malatesta Impresses With First-Round KO At ONE Friday Fights 82

Another huge double-header weekend for the world’s largest martial arts organization kicked off with ONE Friday Fights 82 inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, October 4.
Twelve thrilling Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA contests took place, and fans were treated to a healthy host of highlight-reel moments across the card.
Before all eyes turn to ONE Fight Night 25: Nicolas vs. Eersel II on Prime Video later today, let’s recap everything that went down live in Asia primetime.
Yod-IQ Ends Dayakaev’s Unbeaten Run To Continue Charge
Yod-IQ Or Pimolsri extended his winning streak to four fights when he handed Abdulla Dayakaev his first ONE Championship defeat after three rounds of bantamweight Muay Thai action.
The Thai striker kicked things off quite literally by whipping kicks into the body of his Russian adversary. Dayakaev attempted to respond, but Yod-IQ played the countering game perfectly to make him pay with well-timed entries and short elbows when he did.
Dayakaev took a more aggressive approach in the second frame as he swung for Yod-IQ’s head. The PK Saenchai Muaythaigym star took his share of strikes as a result, but he remained grounded and landed some punching combinations in return.
The scorecards were close going into the final frame, but Yod-IQ managed to continually outstrike Dayakaev to pick up the unanimous decision win and move to 6-1 in ONE Championship and 121-36 overall.
Denkriangkrai Knocks Out Sanpet Early In Trilogy Meeting
Denkriangkrai Singha Mawynn needed less than a minute to put Sanpet Sor Salacheep to sleep and earn a decisive victory in their 130-pound catchweight Muay Thai rubber match.
Denkriangkrai tested the waters with thumping low kicks at the start of the contest. And once he felt he had his foe’s number, all the Singha Mawynn man needed was one shot to seal the deal.
He flattened Sanpet off a short left to secure the knockout victory at 51 seconds of round one, which served as his 57th career win.
Along with that, Denkriangkrai also took a 2-1 lead in his rivalry with Sanpet.
Donking Too Sharp For Seksan Over Three Rounds
Donking Yotharakmuaythai‘s overall slickness pushed him to victory over Seksan Fairtex in their flyweight Muay Thai battle.
Seksan tore into his Thai compatriot with rabid aggression at the start of round one, but the Yotharak Muaythai man kept his cool and scored with accurate straight punches to the head.
It was more of the same in round two, with Seksan walking forward and unleashing heavy hooks. However, he struggled to land clean, and Donking bloodied him up with his jab, cross, and elbows in response.
Seksan’s heart couldn’t be denied, but Donking’s crisp punches and accurate kicks kept him ahead in round three, and he cruised to a unanimous decision win to move his professional slate to 78-16.
Pataknin Thwarts Off Teeyai In Three-Round Affair
Pataknin Sinbimuaythai earned his second straight win in ONE Friday Fights when he outstruck Teeyai PK Saenchai across three rounds of 122-pound catchweight Muay Thai.
The 21-year-old took a defensive approach in the first round. He bided his time well against his looser foe and landed counters throughout the opening three minutes.
Teeyai came out flying in the second frame, but Pataknin refused to be baited into a firefight. He stood his ground and continued to land precise punches whenever his Thai compatriot charged, keeping him ahead on the scorecards.
The Sinbi Muay Thai product then cemented the win in the third round, as he shook the shackles off and dropped his foe with a huge right hand in the final thirty seconds.
Pataknin scored the unanimous decision win as a result, moving him to 82-18 in his career.
Paeyim Ekes Out Win In Tight Battle With Apidet
It was all gas and no brakes in the 119-pound catchweight Muay Thai duel between Paeyim Sor Boonmeerit and Apidet FiatPathum.
Paeyim kept the pressure on his foe throughout the contest, piercing him with everything from the “art of eight limbs” textbook.
From range, he slowed down Apidet with stinging leg kicks. And in the pocket, the Sor Boonmeerit man’s elbows and punches connected with accuracy and power.
Though Apidet was often forced on the back foot, he chipped in to keep the action interesting. The 19-year-old landed crips one-twos and snuck in elbows, one of which even sliced open his Thai compatriot in the second frame.
Things were tight at the final bell, but two of three judges ringside deemed Paeyim’s output as more deserving, and he was awarded the split-decision win to move his resume to 57-13.
Chama Bounces Back To Claim Win Over Ismoiljonov
Chama Superbon Training Camp returned from the brink of defeat to earn an incredible victory against Uzair Ismoiljonov.
It looked like Ismoiljonov had it sewn up in the opening round of their 147-pound catchweight Muay Thai clash, as he dropped Chama with a counter left hand off a Superman punch and then again with a lead hook.
However, the Superbon Training Camp athlete came on strong in round two, using his heavy low kicks to rack up some damage.
Chama leveled the knockdown tally in round three when he dropped the Uzbek striker with a right hook and then a Superman punch of his own, making things extremely tense at the final bell.
In the end, though, the judges sided with the Thai star and handed him the unanimous decision win to improve his slate to 91-30.
Malatesta Ends Wilachon In Opening Frame
Alessio Malatesta showed his mettle when he scored a huge first-round knockout win over Wilachon PK Saenchai in their 150-pound catchweight Muay Thai firefight.
Wilachon pressured his Italian foe from the opening bell and dropped him just 20 seconds in with a huge right hand. But that only served to wake Malatesta up.
After the 22-year-old answered the count, he dropped Wilachon with a beautiful left hook as they traded blows. The Laos star returned to his feet and went after Malatesta, only to see himself on the deck a second time after another stern left strike.
The Team Malatesta product smelled blood from there, and he forced Wilachon onto the ropes once more, where he landed another beautiful left hook combination to score the KO win at 2:19 of round one.
The impressive victory was Malatesta’s first in ONE Championship and the 38th of his career.
Saik’s Blistering Left Sleeps Abozraiq In One Round
Eduard Saik needed only one round to see off Odai Abozraiq and announce his arrival in ONE Championship.
The lanky Kuzbass Muay Thai star’s ferocious left fist made all the difference throughout the short lightweight Muay Thai contest. First, he dropped Abozraiq to the canvas with a counter straight. Then, seconds later, Saik sent his foe down again with the same weapon.
Clearly enjoying his power in four-ounce gloves, the Russian debutant launched forward with another snappy left straight to put Abozraiq down a third time and out for good to secure the TKO victory at 1:27 of the opening frame.
With the win, Saik upped his perfect career slate to 10-0.
Prakaypetlek’s Heavy Kicks Push Him To Win Over Hiroyuki
Prakaypetlek EminentAir took a hard-fought victory over Hiroyuki in their grueling 122-pound catchweight Muay Thai contest.
The Japanese athlete opened with some crisp boxing in round one, but Prakaypetlek stood his ground and slammed in heavy low kicks as his foe stepped forward.
Hiroyuki offered a wider selection of shots in the second frame. But again, his Thai foe replied with ruthless kicks to the body and legs.
Prakaypetlek added more counter-punches to his arsenal in round three, which saw off his rival’s higher volume and earned him the unanimous decision win in the end, extending his record to 40-13 overall.
Hemetsberger Outwits Chirino In Hearty Comeback Win
Stella Hemetsberger showed her worth in her ONE Championship debut by outstriking Chellina Chirino to earn the win in their strawweight kickboxing encounter.
Early on, Chirino came forward like a raging bull. The Dutch-Curaçaon dueller let her vicious arsenal fly with blazing combinations to put her foe on the backfoot throughout the first round.
However, having got over her debut jitters, Hemetsberger turned the tide in round two, putting her acumen on show to continuously land body and head kicks and keep Chirino guessing.
With it all the play for, the Austrian debutant made the most of her opponent’s waning gas tank and struck with sharp punching combinations all the way to the end, where she picked up the unanimous decision win for her efforts.
With the debut victory, Hemetsberger moved to 6-1 overall.
Gabriel’s Arm-Triangle Cracks Amirzhanov’s Perfect Streak
Lucas Gabriel has no quit in him, and that determination played an instrumental role when he handed Gadzhimurad Amirzhanov his first career defeat in their lightweight MMA tie.
The Brazilian was pushed into deep waters by his foe’s heavy grappling game in the first and second rounds. But despite having his back on the canvas on multiple occasions, the 24-year-old managed to wade through Amirzhanov’s mount to land on top and throw heavy knees and punches.
It was a similar affair in the final stanza. And once again, the Phuket Fight Club man reversed roles. However, this time he slipped into side control and locked in an arm-triangle choke that drew a tap from Amirzhanov at 3:54 of the round.
The win made it three in a row for Gabriel in ONE Friday Fights, and it pushed his overall slate to 9-1.
Kakizaki Edges Past Lu In Fast-Paced Opener
Lu found success in round one by plowing forward with heavy boxing combinations, but his Japanese rival stayed composed and fired back late in the frame.
The 22-year-old Chinese star tried the same strategy in the second frame, but Kakizaki started to find a home for his jab, whipping kicks, and counter-punches.
With the match in the balance, Lu loaded up on heavy right crosses and left hooks in round three. However, the judges preferred Kakizaki’s accurate counter-striking and lightning-fast left kicks, which scored him the unanimous decision win in the end.
With an impressive debut victory, the 18-year-old rising star extended his unbeaten slate to 9-0.