UFC 309 Jon Jones Vs Stipe Miocic Live Streaming: Full Fight Card, Date, Time, When And Where To Watch

UFC 309 boasts an incredible lineup featuring some of the sport’s biggest stars. Fights like Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic, Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira, Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington. Check the fight card, date, timing and live stremaing details of the MMA event

Jon Jones. Photo: X | UFC
November 16, Saturday promises to be an electrifying night for MMA fans as Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones takes on former champion Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (More Boxing News)

Miocic, aiming to become only the second man to claim the heavyweight title three times, is set to make his long-awaited return to the octagon after his March 2021 loss to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260.

The showdown between Jones and Miocic has been a long time coming. Fans were denied their anticipated treatment at UFC 295 last year when the fight was postponed due to Jones suffering a pectoral muscle injury. This weekend, however, combat sports fans—including Donald Trump, whose attendance is almost confirm —are finally set to witness this epic battle

Jones comes into this clash as the reigning heavyweight champion, having captured the belt dominantly with a first-round submission victory over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 in March 2023.

The excitement doesn’t end with the main event. UFC 309 boasts an incredible lineup featuring some of the sport’s biggest stars. Fights like Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira, Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington, and Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz are all set to add to the thrills of this historic night.

UFC 309 fight card

Main card

  • Jon Jones v Stipe Miocic

  • Charles Oliveira v Michael Chandler 2

  • Viviane Araujo v Karine Silva

  • Bo Nickal v Paul Craig

  • Mauricio Ruffy vs James Llontop

Prelims

  • Jonathan Martinez vs Marcus McGhee

  • Chris Weidman vs Eryk Anders

  • Jim Miller vs Damon Jackson

  • Marcin Tybura vs Jhonata Diniz

Early prelims

  • Mickey Gall vs Ramiz Brahimaj

  • Bassil Hafez vs Oban Elliott

When is UFC 309 Jon Jones Vs Stipe Miocic fight?

The UFC 309 between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic will take place on November 16, Saturday 8 PM ET (November 17, Sunday 8:30 AM IST) at the Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Where to watch UFC 309 Jon Jones Vs Stipe Miocic fight?

The UFC 309 Jones vs Miocic will be availve for live streaming on the Sony Liv app and website in India.

