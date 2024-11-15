MMA

UFC 309: Will US President-Elect Donald Trump Watch Jon Jones Vs Stipe Miocic Fight?

After his recent victory over Kamala Harris in the presidential election, Donald Trump hinted at his attendance at the UFC 309 Jon Jones Vs Stipe Miocic fight, during a celebration at Mar-a-Lago, where he invited UFC President Dana White on stage

People come and go, but one familiar face has consistently attended major UFC events -- Donald Trump. The former U.S. president has long been a fan of mixed martial arts, and as UFC 309 promises a monumental night of action on November 16, Saturday fans are eager to know if Trump will be at Madison Square Garden in New York City or not. (More Boxing News)

This weekend, UFC fans will witness one of the most anticipated nights in MMA history as Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones squares off against former champion Stipe Miocic.

Fans have been eagerly anticipating this matchup, probably since UFC 295 last November, where Jones had to withdraw due to a pectoral muscle injury. And, Trump, a long-time supporter of the combat sport, may be just as eager to witness this epic clash.

After his recent victory over Kamala Harris in the presidential election, Trump hinted at his attendance in this weekend's fight during a celebration at Mar-a-Lago, where he invited UFC President Dana White on stage.

White added fuel to the speculation, recently stating, "Yeah, he’s a fan; he could pop up this weekend. You never know."

In addition, the MMA fighters Bo Nickal, who is on this weekend's fight card have also indicated the same, "I think he's gonna be there," Nickal told Ariel Helwani. "He told me a couple of times that he's gonna be there. He’s the President, but if he’s not, something else more important must have come up", the American fighter added.

Meanwhile, the Scottish fighter Paul Craig, Nickal’s opponent on Saturday, weighed in on Trump’s loyalties, saying, "I imagine the President is probably rooting for the Scottish guy to lose."

The UFC 309 will take place on Saturday night (Sun, 17 Nov, 8:30 am IST). Fans in India can watch the actions live on Sony Liv app and website.

