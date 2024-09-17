‘Time To Prove Myself’ – Kiamran Nabati Aims For Biggest Win Of Career Against Nong-O At ONE Friday Fights 81

After earning his six-figure contract with a knockout of Suablack Tor Pran49 in June, the undefeated Russian will face Thai legend Nong-O Hama in a key bantamweight Muay Thai clash at ONE Friday Fights 81: Superbon vs. Nattawut on September 27.
As a former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion and the most dominant competitor in the division’s history, #3-ranked Nong-O will pose a very tough test for Nabati at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
However, that’s exactly what the 29-year-old rising star wanted.
Nabati’s desire to earn the coveted contract wasn’t just for the pay bump – but also for access to the top tier, where he feels he belongs.
“[Getting the contract] is a huge motivation, and I also feel like I deserved it. But what really motivates me is that I’ve been given a fight with Nong-O, who is a legend of our sport. It’s a big fight for me and my future legacy.
“I’ve been trying to get into ONE for a long time. I’ve come a long and difficult way to be here, and now, I am fighting the top opponents.
“I’ve always wanted this. I kept talking about it all the time, and now it’s time to prove myself. It’s my time to shine, as they say.”
Although it’s a massive opportunity for Nabati to go in against Nong-O, he knows he’s paid his dues to get there.
The Russian snapped Suablack’s six-fight winning streak with a dominant performance, which came after impressive wins over Avatar PK Saenchai and Pongsiri PK Saenchai.
Now, Nabati sees Nong-O as the final piece of the puzzle to put his name in the World Title conversation:
“I was offered this fight for a reason. I am also up in the rankings now. After I beat Suablack, everyone could see that I am one of the top fighters at bantamweight. Now with this fight, we have to determine a new challenger.
“I deserve this fight because Nong-O is a big name. He has a very solid fan base. So now we’re going to make his fans love me. That’s going to happen soon, I think. Very soon.”
Nabati Plans To ‘Eliminate’ Nong-O In Bangkok
Nong-O Hama’s stunning run saw him win eight ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title fights in a row while showcasing all of his weapons in “the art of eight limbs.”
With that in mind, Kiamran Nabati knows he’ll have to dig deep against the iconic Thai fighter, but he’s confident he has the skill set to leave Lumpinee Stadium with a career-best victory.
He said:
“It’s no secret that his legs are his strength. And I’m going to eliminate his strengths. It is also no secret that my strength is my hands, but also my footwork.
“We’ll have to fight to the end, to the last drop of blood. And my job is clear – to step inside the ring and eliminate him.”
Despite his confidence, the Archangel Michel representative knows that aggressively chasing the finish against a veteran like Nong-O can lead to disastrous consequences, so he plans on keeping a level head and staying open to all possibilities.
His concussive power means that a knockout opportunity will always be possible, but he’s not expecting one-way traffic.
Nabati added:
“I will be ready for all three rounds and for all scenarios, the bad and the good ones. In any situation, I will try to end this fight on my terms.”