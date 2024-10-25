‘She Always Believed In Me’ – Kickboxing Legend Anissa Meksen Opens Up On Special Bond With Her Mother

The Algerian-French legend – who will face Jackie Buntan for the inaugural ONE Women’s Strawweight Kickboxing World Title at ONE 169 in U.S. primetime on November 8 – has achieved an incredible amount of professional success, and it was all built from the solid foundation at home.
Growing up with love and nourishment from her mother, Meksen was free to flourish knowing there was somebody by her side every day.
That’s still true, even as the seven-time Kickboxing and Muay Thai World Champion aims to crown her career with ONE gold at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
“My mother is my mother. It’s unconditional love. She has a big heart. She’s everything to me. She is in my heart every time.
“My mother was the first person that I knew. She was my first love. She did everything for me as a child. She’s amazing, simply.
“She has everything. She is kind. She’s the best mother I could expect. I don’t know how I can describe her more because for me, she’s perfect.”
That unconditional love was proven when Meksen decided to pursue a career as a fighter, despite it being a dangerous path for a young woman.
While her mom may not have picked the course, she helped her daughter on her way to the top because she knew it was what she wanted.
“C18” said:
“She is proud of me, but she didn’t push me in for my career. Why? Because I think she was scared about it, but she always believed in me. She has confidence in me and wants the best for me.”
Anissa Meksen Happy To Be Role Model To Others
Just like Anissa Meksen’s mother was an important figure in her own life, the 36-year-old striking icon understands that she has a position of influence on the next generation.
Youngsters emulate the characteristics of people they admire, and Meksen is happy to let her actions do the talking:
“I try to be a good person, and I try to reach my goal of being a champion, simply.
“I meet a lot of younger people. I know I can inspire them, but it’s not my goal. I just want to be a good person, and if I inspire a lot of girls, my job is done.”
Although it’s not her main focus, Meksen admits she does take satisfaction from being a positive influence.
Given her massive fan base and the ground she has broken as a pioneer in women’s combat sports, “C18” can rightly feel gratified at the effect she’s had on so many.
She added:
“Yeah, I’m proud of myself. When somebody tells you, ‘You are amazing,’ it’s crazy to hear that because you just did it for yourself at the start. But if you can inspire some people, it’s just amazing.”