Kiamran Nabati Recaps ‘Very Important’ Victory Over Nong-O; Targets Carrillo Or Haggerty Next

At ONE Friday Fights 81 on September 27, undefeated Russian striker Kiamran Nabati continued his ascent with a gritty unanimous decision victory over former long-reigning ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama.

Over the course of three fast-paced rounds, Nabati employed expert footwork, blitzing combinations, and powerful counter-striking to outwork the former titleholder.

In the process, he extended his ONE record to a pristine 4-0 and announced himself as a serious World Title threat in the talent-laden bantamweight Muay Thai division.

Following his win, the 29-year-old spoke to onefc.com about the game plan devised by his team at Archangel Michael:

“Throughout the entire fight, I stuck to the strategy we had developed with my coaches.

“My goal was to move, not let him hit me. I did take some hits, but because I moved a lot, they didn’t land with as much power.”

Indeed, Nabati was seemingly ready for everything that Nong-O was able to throw at him.

Well aware that a win over such a decorated striker would do wonders for his career, the Russian said he left no stone unturned in his preparations for ONE Friday Fights 81:

“It was a very important and serious fight, no doubt. I was 100 percent prepared, studied his style, and specifically trained for Nong-O.

But even so, he surprised me with his kicks. I was prepared for it. I knew he had good kicks and that he would be kicking a lot.”

Humble to his core, Nabati was also quick to credit his head trainer for the successful outing against a Thai legend.

He added:

“I want to especially mention my coach, Ruslan Yusupov. He very professionally replicated Nong-O’s style, which greatly helped in my preparation.

“I believe that thanks to his work, my team and I were able to win this important fight.”

Nabati: ‘I Think I’m Just Two Fights Away From The Title’

With his win over then-#3-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender Nong-O Hama last month, Kiamran Nabati claimed that spot in the official divisional rankings.

More than just a victory over one of the sport’s most accomplished fighters, his performance against Nong-O, he believes, should solidify his status as a true contender:

“This victory was very important for me because I defeated a Muay Thai legend, and I’ve taken his place in the rankings. Now, I’m third place in the division.”

Looking ahead, Nabati says the only fights that make sense are against the division’s top two contenders – former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Jonathan “The General” Haggerty and surging Scottish phenom Nico “King of the North” Carrillo.

He also thinks that a win over either man should secure him a crack at current titleholder “The Kicking Machine” Superlek Kiatmoo9:

“I want my next opponent to be someone ranked higher than me in the top five. That would be Jonathan Haggerty or Nico Carrillo.

“I want to have one contender fight and then fight for the belt. I think I’m just two fights away from the title.”

