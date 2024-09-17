‘Gonna Test His Heart’ – Danial Williams Plans To Pressure Banma Duoji In MMA Clash At ONE Fight Night 25

Thai-Australian fan favorite “Mini T” Danial Williams is looking forward to an all-out war against “The Prince” Banma Duoji at ONE Fight Night 25: Nicolas vs. Eersel II on Prime Video.
That flyweight MMA contest will air live in U.S. primetime on Friday, October 4, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand – and the matchup has fireworks written all over it.
A veteran of thrilling Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA bouts in ONE already, Williams has rightfully earned his reputation as an all-action scrapper who is always willing to throw down against the planet’s most dangerous fighters.
His electrifying style has garnered him legions of supporters, but it’s also put him on a losing skid.
The 31-year-old is now hungry to right the ship and bounce back. With that in mind, he’s done his homework on Banma and was happy to break down the Chinese sensation’s game for onefc.com:
“I think he’s got good boxing. He’s long and has a long reach. He’s quick. He’s got good hands. I reckon he’s got good takedowns as well from the two fights I’ve seen in ONE, and even previous fights as well.
“That changes it up in the striking and opens it up when the threat of the takedown is there. I think he’s dangerous.”
Indeed, Williams is wise to respect his foe’s well-rounded game, as Banma will enter the contest following an impressive win over former ONE World Title challenger Walter “Iron Hands” Goncalves at ONE Fight Night 12.
And given his experience in elite Muay Thai and kickboxing, “Mini T” is taking note of his opponent’s most dangerous stand-up weapons:
“I think he’s a pretty resilient dude. Anyone at this level in ONE is going to be a tough challenge. So yeah, just wary of his long-range strikes. His left down the middle and his lead hook as well.”
As much as he’s preparing for “The Prince’s” best skills, Williams sees a clear path to victory at ONE Fight Night 25.
He plans to force his man on the defensive, refuse to take a step backward, and see how much aggression Banma can take:
“I think he doesn’t like pressure. I think I’m gonna test his heart out because I think that when he knows his best shots aren’t working on you, I think he loses a bit of heart. So, that’s what I wanna test out.”
Williams Eager To Produce A New Highlight
Danial Williams wants more than just a victory on October 4 – he’s eager to deliver a spectacular finish.
Because, even though he already boasts an incredible highlight reel that’s packed with exciting moments, “Mini T” hasn’t added to that reel in some time.
If everything goes according to plan against Banma Duoji, he’ll leave Bangkok with a victory and a new moment to be replayed for years to come:
“This time around, I’m just going to keep the pressure and just train to be able to be resilient, and then, yeah, also keep the entertainment.
“I would love to build some new highlights because I’ve seen the same highlights of mine. I need to get some new highlights out there. So, I just want to be entertaining and just go for that finish.”