Masters 2026 Practice Round: McIlroy And Scheffler Fine-Tune Ahead Of Augusta Par 3 Contest
The Masters 2026 golf tournament practice rounds took place on Tuesday ahead of the Augusta National Par 3 Contest on April 8. Defending champion Rory McIlroy returned to Augusta after a relaxed stay at the venue over the weekend. The Northern Irish golfer, who is the current Green Jacket holder, had a good practice session and even gave away his gloves to a young fan. Scottie Scheffler, despite his poor results of late, remained one of the tournament favourites and practised extensively around the Amen Corner. Former Masters winner John Rahm was also present during practice, as were Tommy Fleetwood and Xander Schauffele.
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
6/10
7/10
8/10
9/10
10/10
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE