Masters 2026 Practice Round: McIlroy And Scheffler Fine-Tune Ahead Of Augusta Par 3 Contest

The Masters 2026 golf tournament practice rounds took place on Tuesday ahead of the Augusta National Par 3 Contest on April 8. Defending champion Rory McIlroy returned to Augusta after a relaxed stay at the venue over the weekend. The Northern Irish golfer, who is the current Green Jacket holder, had a good practice session and even gave away his gloves to a young fan. Scottie Scheffler, despite his poor results of late, remained one of the tournament favourites and practised extensively around the Amen Corner. Former Masters winner John Rahm was also present during practice, as were Tommy Fleetwood and Xander Schauffele.

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Masters golf tournament Practice round photos-Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, walks to green on the 16th hole during a practice round ahead of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
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Masters golf tournament Practice round photos-Scottie Scheffler
Scottie Scheffler putts on the 16th hole during a practice round ahead of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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Masters golf tournament Practice round photos-Jordan Spieth
Jordan Spieth chips to the green on the seventh hole during a practice round ahead of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
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Masters golf tournament Practice round photos-Jacob Bridgeman
Jacob Bridgeman hits from the bunker on the 13th hole during a practice round ahead of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
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Masters golf tournament Practice round photos-Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits from the trees on the 18th hole during a practice round ahead of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
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Masters golf tournament Practice round photos-Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, skips a ball on the 16th hole during a practice round ahead of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
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Masters golf tournament Practice round photos-Ethan Fang
Ethan Fang hits from the fairway on the 10th hole during a practice round ahead of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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Masters golf tournament Practice round photos-Max Homa
Max Homa walks on the 14th green during a practice round ahead of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
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Masters golf tournament Practice round photos-Matt McCarty
Matt McCarty hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during a practice round ahead of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
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Masters golf tournament Practice round photos-Sungjae Im
Sungjae Im, of South Korea, chips to the green on the 16th hole during a practice round ahead of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
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Masters golf tournament Practice round photos-Jake Knapp
Jake Knapp hits from the fairway on the 13th hole during a practice round ahead of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
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