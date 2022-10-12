Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022
Marco Jansen Replaces Dwaine Pretorius In South Africa's T20 World Cup Squad

Dwaine Pretorius had suffered an injury to his left thumb during the T20 series against India recently.

Marco Jansen represented South Africa in just one T20I during their tour of India in June this year
Marco Jansen represented South Africa in just one T20I during their tour of India in June this year Twitter

Updated: 12 Oct 2022 4:29 pm

Left-arm quick Marco Jansen has been included in South Africa's 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, the country's cricket board announced on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

The 22-year-old pacer replaced all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius, who was ruled out of the T20 showpiece after sustaining an injury in his left thumb during the recent T20 series against India.    

Jansen was initially part of the travelling reserves and will be replaced by pacer Lizaad Williams, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said in a media release.

Jansen represented South Africa in just one T20I during their tour of India in June this year. He had taken one wicket for 38 runs in the Rajkot match. He also played seven Tests and three ODIs for South Africa.    

Jansen was part of the T20I squad in the recent series against India but didn't get a game. He replaced Pretorius for the ODI series before finding a place in the T20 World Cup squad.

South Africa will begin their campaign in the T20 showpiece against a qualifying team on October 24 in Australia.

T20 World Cup squad: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi and Tristan Stubbs.

Reserves: Bjorn Fortuin, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams.

