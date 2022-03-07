Manchester Derby, Premier League 2021-22: Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez Help City Rout United

Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez both scored twice to allow Manchester City to outclass Manchester United for the second time this season, winning the Premier League 2021-22 derby 4-1 Sunday. (More Football News)

For Manchester City, a six-point lead was restored at the top of the Premier League over Liverpool. For Manchester United, the fourth Champions League spot has been surrendered for now after Arsenal won 3-2 at Watford.

City took only five minutes to go in front, with Bernardo Silva cutting back for De Bruyne to shoot through United captain Harry Maguire’s legs and past goalkeeper David De Gea. United leveled with a superb counterattack in the 22nd minute completed by Jadon Sancho.

Paul Pogba sprayed a fine ball to put the 21-year-old Sancho through on the left. The City academy graduate had a lot to do given he was up against Kyle Walker, but he cut past the right back and Rodri before bending a strike into the far corner from just inside the box.

City took only six minutes to regain the lead. Phil Foden brilliantly flicked the ball over Victor Lindelof before his shot was parried by De Gea. Bernardo Silva’s follow-up shot was blocked before Alex Telles inadvertently poked the ball into the path of De Bruyne to score his second.

It was Mahrez’s turn to contribute the goals in the second half at the Etihad Stadium. De Bruyne assisted for his first, with a corner from the left met by Mahrez with a stunning half-volley that flew in via a slight deflection off Maguire in the 68th.

There was initially an offside reprieve for United in the 90th but then the VAR review did allow Mahrez’s strike to count. Taking into account the two league games between the neighbors this season, City has outscored United 6-1