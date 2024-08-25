Sports

Manchester City 4-1 Ipswich Town: Haaland's Triple Blow Too Much To Handle For Newcomers - In Pics

Erling Haaland found the net thrice as Manchester United earned their second consecutive victory of the season defeating Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town 4-1 on Sunday. Haaland began by converting a penalty in the 12th minute and followed it up with another strike four minutes later. De Bruyne had also sneaked past the Ipswich defence in between Haaland's two goals. Haaland then capped off a brilliant evening with a late goal. Earlier, Ipswich had taken a surprise lead as Sammie Szmodics put the ball past Ederson in just the seventh minute of the game.