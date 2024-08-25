Sports

Manchester City 4-1 Ipswich Town: Haaland's Triple Blow Too Much To Handle For Newcomers - In Pics

Erling Haaland found the net thrice as Manchester United earned their second consecutive victory of the season defeating Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town 4-1 on Sunday. Haaland began by converting a penalty in the 12th minute and followed it up with another strike four minutes later. De Bruyne had also sneaked past the Ipswich defence in between Haaland's two goals. Haaland then capped off a brilliant evening with a late goal. Earlier, Ipswich had taken a surprise lead as Sammie Szmodics put the ball past Ederson in just the seventh minute of the game.

Britain Soccer Premier League Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City's Erling Haaland waves fans after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Ipswich Town at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

1/10
Britain Premier League Soccer
Britain Premier League Soccer Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City's Jack Grealish, right, controls the ball in front of Ipswich Town's Ben Johnson during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Ipswich Town at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

2/10
Manchester City vs Ipswich Town
Manchester City vs Ipswich Town Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, second from right, is congratulated after scoring his side's 4th goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Ipswich Town at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

3/10
Ipswich Town vs Manchester City
Ipswich Town vs Manchester City Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City's Erling Haaland attempts a head shot on goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Ipswich Town at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

4/10
Manchester Citys Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City's Erling Haaland kicks the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Ipswich Town at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

5/10
Britain Soccer Premier League
Britain Soccer Premier League Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City's Erling Haaland (9) scores his side's 3rd goal past Ipswich Town's goalkeeper Arijanet Muric during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Ipswich Town at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

6/10
English Premier League soccer match
English Premier League soccer match Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

A fan holds up a banner with the portrait of Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola prior to the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Ipswich Town at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

7/10
Manchester Citys Kevin De Bruyne
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne is congratulated after scoring his side's 2nd goal with Savinho during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Ipswich Town at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

8/10
Manchester City vs Ipswich Town Soccer Match
Manchester City vs Ipswich Town Soccer Match Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Ipswich Town's Sammie Szmodics celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Ipswich Town at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

9/10
Ipswich Town vs Manchester City Soccer Match
Ipswich Town vs Manchester City Soccer Match Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City's Rico Lewis, left, is challenged by Ipswich Town's Liam Delap during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Ipswich Town at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

10/10
English Premier League
English Premier League Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, right, celebrates scoring his side's first goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Ipswich Town at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England

