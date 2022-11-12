Saturday, Nov 12, 2022
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Issued One-Game Ban By English Football Association

The English Football Association successfully appealed against the decision to only fine Jurgen Klopp for his outburst at an official during Manchester City's clash at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp will not be on the touchline for the game against Southampton.
Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Nov 2022 8:40 am

Jurgen Klopp has been handed a one-match touchline ban after he was sent off in Liverpool’s win against Manchester City last month. (More Football News)

The English Football Association successfully appealed against the decision to only fine Klopp for his outburst at an official in the highly charged Premier League game at Anfield.

Klopp was initially fined 30,000 pounds by an independent regulatory commission over his conduct on Oct. 16.

The FA felt that was too lenient and an independent appeal board on Friday suspended Klopp from the touchline with immediate effect.

Klopp was also warned about his future conduct.

Liverpool play on Saturday against Southampton at Anfield.

