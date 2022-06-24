Live Streaming Of Wimbledon 2022: Watch Oldest Grand Slam Tennis Tournament Live

The 135th edition of Wimbledon begins on Monday (June 27) at All England Club, London. The draw was held on Friday (June 24), throwing up interesting match-ups. Don't miss the action. (More Tennis News)

Despite the furore over the banning of Russians and Belarusians from competing in the tournament and the subsequent denial of ranking points by the ATP and WTA, the oldest and most prestigious Grand Slam still attracts a majority of the tennis stars as usual.

The notable absentees will be men's world number one Daniil Medvedev of Russia due to the ban, and Naomi Osaka due to injury. However, this edition of Wimbledon will mark the return of seven-time women's singles champion, Serena Williams.

Besides, Wimbledon 2022 will witness the continuation of the ongoing battle for men's tennis ultimate supremacy, between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Nadal currently leads the all-time men's major singles titles with 22, which is two more than Roger Federer and Djokovic. Federer is not competing in this edition.

How to watch Wimbledon 2022?

In India, Star Sports Network will telecast the Wimbledon 2022 matches live. Live streaming of Wimbledon matches will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

When does Wimbledon 2022 start?

The Wimbledon 2022 runs from June 27 to July 10. The 2022 Wimbledon finals will happen on July 9 (women's singles) and 10 (men's singles). Wimbledon will be a 14-day affair starting this year with matches on Middle Sunday (People's Sunday), traditionally a day off, too.

The Wimbledon men's final will be played on July 10 (Sunday) while the women's final will be played on July 9 (Saturday).

In general, matches at Wimbledon start around 4 PM IST.

The gentlemen's and ladies' Wimbledon trophies. AP Photo

Who are the top seeds at Wimbledon 2022?

Novak Djokovic of Serbia is the top seed in the gentlemen's singles, while Iga Swiatek of Poland leads the pack in ladies' singles at Wimbledon 2022. 32 players each are seeded in both categories.

Rajeev Ram (USA) and Joe Salisbury (UK) are the top seeds in the gentlemen's doubles while Elise Mertens (BEL) and Shuai Zhang (CHN) got the top billings in ladies' doubles. 16 teams each are seeded in both sections.

India's Sania Mirza and her partner Lucie Hradecka of the Czech Republic are seeded 6th in the ladies' doubles.

Who are the defending champions of Wimbledon?

Novak Djokovic is the defending gentlemen's singles champion while Ashleigh Barty is the defending women’s singles champion. Barty has now retired.

Croatian pair of Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic won the gentlemen's doubles in 2021. Belgium's Elise Mertens and Chinese Taipei's Hsieh Su-wei are the ladies' doubles defending champions. UK's Neal Skupski and United States' Desirae Krawczyk won the mixed doubles last year.

What is the prize money for Wimbledon 2022?

The total prize money for Wimbledon 2022 is a record £40,350,000, which is an increase of 15.23% from the previous edition. The winners of both men’s singles and women’s singles will get BGP 2 million at Wimbledon 2022. Winners of both the doubles, men's and women's, will share prize money of £540,000 each. The mixed doubles winners will take combined prize money of £124,000.

Where is Wimbledon 2022 being played?

Wimbledon 2022 is being played at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Popularly known as the All England Club, the venue is located at Church Road, Wimbledon, London. It is also known simply as SW 19, referring to the postcode of the area.

Wimbledon, also known as The Championships, is the only Grand Slam tennis tournament not to be named after the country of the host. Australia has the Australian Open, France has the French Open, and United States has US Open.

Wimbledon is the only grass-court Major.

Top-ten seeded players

Gentlemen's singles: 1 - Novak Djokovic, Serbia; 2 - Rafael Nadal, Spain; 3 - Casper Rudd, Norway; 4 - Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece; 5 - Carlos Alcaraz, Spain; 6 - Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada; 7 - Hubert Hurkacz, Poland; 8 - Matteo Berrettini, Italy; 9 - Cameron Norrie, United Kingdom; 10 - Jannik Sinner, Italy.