Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, 1st Test: Watch SL Vs PAK Cricket Match Live

Sri Lanka and Pakistan will renew their Test rivalry with a two-match series starting Saturday (July 16) in Galle. Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st Test match will be telecast live. Also, follow live scores HERE and ball-by-ball commentary HERE. (More Cricket News)

The series is part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2021-23. Sri Lanka are third and while Pakistan are fourth. Both the sides played their respective Test series against Australia.

Sri Lanka are buoyant after defeating Australia in the second match last week in Galle last week, which helped share the series 1-1. Pakistan lost to Australia 1-2 at home in March.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st Test match details

Match : Pakistan's tour of Sri Lanka 2022, 1st Test;

Days : July 16 to July 20, 2022;

Time : 10:00 AM IST/10:00 AM local daily;

Venue : Galle International Stadium, Galle, Sri Lanka

How to watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st Test cricket match live?

The first Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming of SL vs PAK cricket match will be

available on SonyLIV.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Test cricket head-to-head record

Sri Lanka and Pakistan have played 55 Test matches so far. The head-to-head record is 20-16 in the favour of Pakistan, with 19 matches ending in draws. In the last five meetings, it's 2-2.

In Sri Lanka, Pakistan have won eight and lost seven with another eight matches ending in draws.

This will be their 21st Test series and 10th in Sri Lanka. Pakistan lead Sri Lanka 9-6. In Sri Lanka, Pakistan have won four series and lost three.

Squads

Sri Lanka : Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Prabath Jayasuriya, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay.