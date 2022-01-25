Live Streaming Of PSL 2022: Fixtures, Squads And Telecast Details Of Pakistan Super League

The 2022 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) starts with a clash between defending champions Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings in Karachi on Thursday (January 27). (More Cricket News)

The six-team tournament will be played at two venues in Pakistan in two phases. The first phase will feature 15 matches with Karachi playing host. All the matches in the first phase will be played at the National Stadium Karachi.

The PSL caravan will then move to Lahore, where the remaining 19 matches, including the playoffs, will be played. The second leg starts on February 10 with a fixture between Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi. Gaddafi Stadium is the venue.

How to watch Pakistan Super League?

In India, Sony Sports Network will broadcast all the matches. Live streaming will be available on SonyLiv app.

In Pakistan, A Sports and PTV Sports will broadcast PSL 7.

Elsewhere...

Willow TV (North America), Flow Sports (Caribbean), Sky Sports (United Kingdom), Sky Sport (New Zealand) and SuperSport (Africa).

Previous Winners

In 2021 final, Multan Sultans defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 47 runs in Abu Dhabi to win their maiden title. Islamabad United are the most successful team in the history of PSL. They have won title in the inaugural edition in 2016 and in 2018.

But Peshawar Zalmi remain the most consistent team -- one win (2017) and three finals (2018, 2019 and 2021). Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators have also won the title, in 2020 and 2019 editions respectively.

Lahore Qalandars are yet to win PSL. Their best performance was a final appearance in 2020.

Start times

Matches start at 7:30 PM IST. On Friday double-headers, the first match starts at 3:30 PM IST and the second match at 8:30 PM IST. On other double-header days, the first matches start at 2:30 PM IST and the second match at 7:30 PM IST.

Squads

Islamabad United – Shadab Khan (c), Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Ather Mehmood, Azam Khan, Colin Munro, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Marchant De Lange, Mohammad Akhlaq, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mubasir Khan, Musa Khan, Paul Stirling, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Reece Topley, Zafar Gohar, Zahir Khan and Zeeshan Zameer/Mohammad Huraira.

Karachi Kings – Babar Azam (c), Amir Yamin, Chris Jordan, Faisal Akram, Imad Wasim, Joe Clarke, Jordan Thompson, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Nabi, Muhammad Imran, Qasim Akram/Mohammad Taha, Rohail Nazir, Romario Shepherd, Sahibzada Farhan, Sharjeel Khan, Talha Ahsan, Tom Abell/Ian Cockbain and Umaid Asif.

Lahore Qalandars – Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abdullah Shafiq, Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Dawid Wiese, Dean Foxcroft, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Harry Brook, Imran Randhawa, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Maaz Khan, Phil Salt/Ben Dunk, Rashid Khan, Samit Patel, Sohail Akhtar, Syed Faridoun, Zaman Khan and Zeeshan Ashraf.

Multan Sultans - Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abbas Afridi, Amir Azmat, Anwar Ali, Asif Afridi, Blessing Muzarabani, David Willey, Ihsanullah, Imran Khan Snr, Imran Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Odean Smith/Johnson Charles, Rilee Rossouw, Rizwan Hussain, Rovman Powell/Dominic Drakes, Rumman Raees, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood and Tim David.

Peshawar Zalmi – Wahab Riaz (c), Aarish Ali Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Ben Cutting, Haider Ali, Hazratullah Zazai, Hussain Talat, Kamran Akmal, Liam Livingstone/Matthew Parkinson, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Umar, Salman Irshad, Sameen Gul, Saqib Mahmood/Pat Brown, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Sirajuddin, Sohail Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Usman Qadir.

Quetta Gladiators – Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Ahsan Ali, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ghulam Mudassar, Iftikhar Ahmed, James Faulkner, James Vince/Will Smeed, Jason Roy/Shimron Hetmyer, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Muhammad Ashar Qureshi, Naseem Shah, Naveen ul Haq/Luke Wood, Noor Ahmad/Ali Imran, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir and Umar Akmal.

Full Schedule

First Phase In Karachi

27 Jan – Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans

28 Jan – Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi

29 Jan – Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars; Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators

30 Jan – Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United; Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars

31 Jan – Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans

1 Feb – Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans

2 Feb – Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars

3 Feb – Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United

4 Feb – Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi

5 Feb – Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars; Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans

6 Feb – Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United

7 Feb – Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars

Phase Two In Lahore

10 Feb- Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi

11 Feb – Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans

12 Feb – Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators

13 Feb – Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings; Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators

14 Feb – Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings

15 Feb – Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators

16 Feb – Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings

17 Feb – Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi

18 Feb – Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators; Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings

19 Feb – Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United

20 Feb – Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings; Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United

21 Feb – Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi

Playoffs

23 Feb – Qualifier

24 Feb – Eliminator 1

25 Feb – Eliminator 2

27 Feb – Final