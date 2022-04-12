Live Streaming Of MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2022: Where To Get, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head

Longing for their first win of IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians face Punjab Kings at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Wednesday. While Rohit Sharma-led MI have lost four in four, Mayank Agarwal-led PBKS have won two in four matches in the ongoing tournament.

IPL 2022 | POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE | MATCH ODDS

LIVE STREAMING - WHERE TO SEE LIVE

The Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings encounter can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Viewers will also able to catch the MI vs PBKS live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on their android and apple mobiles and tablets. Time: 7:30 PM IST

TEAM NEWS

Mumbai Indians: The side has faltered in both the batting and bowling departments and that’s the reason it has failed to open its account in points table. While Rohit Sharma failed to inspire the team with the bat in hand, Ishan Kishan, who started the tournament well, too has lost rhythm in the past two matches. The addition of Suryakumar Yadav gave quick results to MI, but he lacked support from the other end. Kieron Pollard’s poor form is just another concern for Mumbai. In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah has been far from his best, while overas bowlers like Daniel Sams and Tymal Mills have also failed to impress.

Punjab Kings: Blown hot and cold this season, PBKS’ start to IPL 2022 has been decent so far. Liam Livingstone will be their key to success and it will also be important to see if Jonny Bairstow could reap fruits after replacing Bhanuka Rajapaksa in the playing XI. PBKS’ openers Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan also need to do better. In the bowling department, Odean Smith has been a complete flop, while the likes of Vaibhav Arora, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh would look to regain form.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

28 matches have taken place between the two sides in IPL so far. While Mumbai Indians have won 15 of them, Punjab Kings won the rest 13.

VENUE AND PITCH

MI and PBKS play their IPL 2022 match at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Four matches of IPL 2022 have taken place at the venue so far with the chasing teams winning 2 and the defending teams winning as many. It should be noted that in the last two games only chasing teams have won. This means batting in first innings is tougher when compared to the second. No doubt the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first.

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Fabien Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh