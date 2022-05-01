Live Streaming Of Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022: Watch KKR Vs RR Cricket Match Live

Two teams with contrasting fortunes meet in match 47 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. A defeat for Kolkata Knight Riders against Rajasthan Royals on Monday will further dent their IPL playoff hopes.

IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule | Match Odds

All you need to know about KKR vs RR, IPL 2022 match, including how to watch on TV and stream online:

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live Streaming - Where To See Live

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

Live streaming of KKR vs RR, IPL match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Team News

With five defeats on the trot, time is running out for Kolkata Knight Riders. It looks like the two-time champions are running against the tide. And hampering their cause is frequent chopping and changing as admitted by skipper Shreyas Iyer. KKR will quickly need to find their best playing XI before it becomes too late. They are eighth in the IPL 2022 points table.

Rajasthan Royals have done well so far. Having won six in nine matches, they are primed for a top-four finish. But skipper Samjo Samson would be worried about the manner in which they had capitulated against Mumbai Indians in their previous meeting.

Key Players

Kolkata Knight Riders : With Venkatesh Iyer struggling, the onus will be once again on skipper Shreyas Iyer to hold firm and score runs. He is also the leading scorer for the team with 290 runs. Umesh Yadav continues to shoulder the bowling burden. He has 14 wickets so far.

Rajasthan Royals : Jos Buttler will eye a fourth century. In the last match, he scored 67. He is the leading scorer in IPL 2022 with 566 runs. Yuzvendra Chahal will look to repeat his heroics which helped RR beat KKR in their previous meeting.

Head-to-head

Kolkata Knight Riders lead Rajasthan Royals 13-12 in the head-to-head records. There were two tied matches, both won by the Royals.

Earlier this season, Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven runs in a Brabourne thriller. Jos Buttler scored 103 to power RR to 217/5, then Yuzvendra Chahal claimed a fifer, including a hat-trick.

Venue And Pitch

This will be the 14th match at Wankhede Stadium. The first four matches were won by chasing teams, and the next five were won by teams batting first. On Sunday, Lucknow Super Giants set a 196-run target after electing to bat first here.

Both the teams have won two and lost one at Wankhede this season.