Live Streaming Of KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2022: Where To Get, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head

With an aim to keep their slim playoff hopes alive, Kolkata Knight Riders face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 61st match of IPL 2022 on Saturday. KKR have 10 points from 12 games. On the other hand, SRH, who have 10 points from 11 games, have a better chance to qualify for playoffs.

LIVE STREAMING - WHERE TO SEE LIVE

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad encounter can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Viewers will also able to catch the KKR vs SRH live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on their android and apple mobiles and tablets. Time: 7:30 PM IST.

TEAM NEWS

Kolkata Knight Riders: Pat Cummins has been ruled out of IPL 2022 due to a minor thigh injury. The team is almost at the brink of elimination, courtesy a lot of shuffling in the playing XI which was further degraded by the poor form of some players. While Venkatesh Iyer has been impressive on his return to the playing XI, captain Shreyas Iyer is yet to get in the groove. Tim Southee will have more responsibility in the absence of Cummins, especially at a time when Umesh Yadav has suffered a calf injury and his recovery time is unknown.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Injuries to frontline bowlers Washington Sundar and T Natarajan have been the biggest concern for the side of late as it has impacted their performance. While Umran Malik has lost his form, Karthik Tyagi has also leaked runs in the recent games. Similar was the case of left-arm medium fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi in his maiden IPL match for SRH. On the batting front, Abhishek Sharma has provided good starts to the team but failed to play the role of an anchor. Meanwhile, his fellow opener and captain Kane Williamson has failed more often than not. Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram’s performances make the middle-order of SRH really strong.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Both Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad have played 22 matches against each other. KKR have won 14 of them while SRH have won 8. When the two teams met in the first leg of IPL 2022, Hyderabad had defeated Kolkata by seven wickets.

VENUE AND PITCH

KKR and SRH play their IPL 2022 match at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The teams batting first have won all the last six games at the venue. The surface has assisted bowlers of late. Winning the toss and opting to bat first could be a good decision as pitch gets slower with the passage of play.

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Umesh Yadav/Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik