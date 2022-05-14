IPL 2022, KKR Vs SRH, Live Cricket Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders, 55/1, Accelerate After Slow Start

Raining Boundaries This is some good counter-attack from Nitish Rana. He decided to take on T Natarajan and was successful in his plan. It stared with a FOUR down the ground before Rana hit two consecutive SIXES. 18 runs came off it. KKR 38/1 (5)

SRH In Control The pitch has good amount of help for the bowlers. Marco Jansen got some good bounce off the surface. On the other hand, KKR batters are lacking intent to score runs. As a result, they are going at five runs per over. KKR 20/1 (4)

One-run Over It was an economical over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Only one run came off it. This is a good start for SRH. KKR 18/1 (3)

WICKET Venkatesh Iyer has chopped the ball on his stumps. It was a good length delivery bowled outside off from Marco Jansen, Iyer tried to play it with a lot of power. As a result, the ball got the inside edge of his bat and crashed the stumps. KKR 17/1 (2)

SIX 1.3 - That's a poor ball from Marco Jansen. He bowled Ajinkya Rahane on the hips from over the wicket and the batsman hit it wide of fine leg for a SIX.

First Boundary 0.5 - A bit fuller from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Venkatesh Iyer plays a beautiful straight drive for a FOUR. It was a decent first over from Bhuvi. He first offered too much width before coming back to tight lines. KKR 9/0 (1)

It's Game Time Venkatesh Iyer takes the strike, Ajinkya Rahane is at the other end. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the new ball in hand. Here we go!

Another Milestone Awaits Shreyas Iyer While Shreyas Iyer is playing his 100th IPL game, he is just one boundary short of becoming the 16th Indian and 101st batsman overall to complete quadruple century of fours in T20s. He has hit 399 fours across 172 innings of 176 T20 matches.

Playing XIs Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings (w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

KKR Bat First Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer, who is playing his 100th IPL match, has won the toss and opted to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Saviour Abhishek Sharma With 331 runs at an average of 30.09 and a strike rate of 132.40 across 11 games, Abhishek Sharma is the highest run-getter for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022.

Head-to-head Both KKR and SRH have played 22 matches against each other. KKR have won 14 of them while SRH have won 8.