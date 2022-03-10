Live Streaming Of Jamshedpur FC Vs Kerala Blasters: When And Where To ISL 2021-22 Semifinal 1 First Leg Live

Jamshedpur FC will start as favourites when the Owen Coyle-coached side take on Kerala Blasters in the semifinal 1 first leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Friday at the PNJ Stadium in Fatorda. The Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters semifinal starts at 7:30 PM IST. (More Football News)

Jamshedpur have had a stellar season, to say the least, the club not only finishing top of the points table with a whopping 43 points from 20 games but also breaking several records en route.

It is the first semifinal for the Red Miners and also the League Shield win has been testimony to the good work done by head coach Owen Coyle and the management. Jamshedpur's 43 points are the most by a team in the league stages of a single Hero ISL season.

Coyle's side have only lost three games and their consistency can be underlined by the fact that their longest winless run this season is the three matches, this being the only time in the league stages where they went more than one match without a win.

Greg Stewart has been at the heart of Jamshedpur's success, scoring 10 goals and providing 10 assists in the 19 matches he played. Stewart's presence in the final third has made a lot of difference and Coyle would hope the Scotsman continues to deliver the goods in the knockout games as well.

Another top addition to Jamshedpur ranks has been Daniel Chima Chukwu who arrived from East Bengal in the January transfer window. Chima has scored seven goals so far in nine matches, failing to find the back of the net on only three occasions and helping Jamshedpur win eight of those nine games he took part in.

⚠️ Beware - Concede free kicks at your own peril!



Greg Stewart or Adrian Luna - predict who will score in #JFCKBFC! ⚽️#HeroISL SF - Leg 1 | #LetsFootball | Mar 11, Kick-off: 7:30 PM | Star Sports 1/1HD/2/2HD/3/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/Disney+Hotstar/Jio TV pic.twitter.com/eEurGjDTSG — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) March 10, 2022

Kerala, meanwhile, reached the semis for the first time since 2016 after finishing fourth in the table, staving off the challenge from Mumbai City FC.

It was a season of highs for Kerala too as they strung together some impressive performances with players like Alvaro Vasquez, Jorge Diaz, Adrian Luna and Sahal Abdul Samad stepping up more often than not.

The fab four have shared 26 goals among them, also providing a lot of assists and leaving a mark in almost every game. In 2014 and 2016, Kerala Blasters were beaten by Atletico de Kolkata in the summit clash. Star Sports have the broadcast rights for Indian Super League in India.

Head-To-Head

Jamshedpur FC enjoy a 2-1 head-to-head record against Kerala Blasters. Two other matches ended in draws.

When is Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2021-22 match?

The Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2021-22 match is on March 11, 2022 (Friday).

At what time Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2021-22 match starts?

The Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2021-22 match starts at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2021-22 match being played?

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2021-22 match will be played at PNJ Stadium, Fatorda.

Which channel will live telecast Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2021-22 match?

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2021-22 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How to watch live streaming of Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2021-22 match?

The live streaming of Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2021-22 match will be done via Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.