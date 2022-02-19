Saturday, Feb 19, 2022
Live Streaming Of India Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Where To See IND Vs WI Cricket Match Live

West Indies have failed to win a single game against India in the ongoing tour so far. They lost the ODI series 3-0.

India players are in all smiles during their training session ahead of the 3rd T20I vs West Indies. BCCI

Updated: 19 Feb 2022 5:35 pm

India will look forward to test their bench strength while West Indies seek to end the tour on a high when both the sides meet in the third and final T20 international at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

India have so far dominated the Caribbeans in both the ODIs and T20 series so far. The Rohit Sharma-led side first whitewashed West Indies 3-0 in the 50-over format in Ahmedabad before taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the shortest format.

The India vs West Indies third T20 starts at 7 PM on Sunday and will be broadcast live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the India vs West Indies third T20I from 7 PM.   

With both Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant opting out of the final game, it opens up a chance for Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer who have warmed the benches in the first two T20s.

All-rounder Deepak Hooda too might get a look in if the management decides to give Suryakumar Yadav bit of rest. Under Rohit Sharma, India have completed series sweep twice and will aim for the third on the trot on Sunday.

The bowling department looks compact for India with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel making up in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi too have fared brilliantly.

It remains to be seen whether Rohit would look to alter his bowling combination by bringing in Mohammed Siraj and hand Avesh Khan his debut cap. On the other hand, West Indies will be looking for their maiden win on tour.     

In their favourite format, the Kieron Pollard-led side has failed to impress in the first match but, on Friday, the duo of Rovman Powell and Nicholas Pooran threatened to chase down India's 187 with explosive half-centuries.

Wicketkeeper-batter Pooran has been in imperious form, scoring a second successive half-century, and off-spinning all-rounder Roston Chase too has been impressive.

Head-To-Head

India enjoy a 12-6 head-to-head record against West Indies in the shortest format of the game. Only one game ended in no result in Lauderhill in 2016.   

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav and Harpreet Brar.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr.

