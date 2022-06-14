Live Streaming Of Germany Vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2022-23: Watch GER Vs ITA, Group A3 Football Match Live

Germany and Italy will resume their storied football rivalry with a UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A3 fixture at Borussia-Park, Monchengladbach Tuesday night. The match will be telecast live. (More Football News)

Both Germany and Italy have won FIFA World Cup four times each and they have featured in some of the most iconic fixtures including the "Game of the Century", that 1970 World Cup semifinal at Estadio Azteca, Mexico City. Then there was also the 1982 World Cup final at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid.

But the recent meetings between the two most successful European sides have failed to create that 'Rivalita calcistica' magic. Case in point, their dull 1-1 draw in the first leg of this particular fixture in Bologna earlier this month.

In fact, both the teams have so far produced lacklustre performances in the UEFA Nations League. Italy, by virtue of one win and two draws, lead the group with five points, while Germany are third with three points from three draws.

Hungary, second with four points, and England, with two points, are the two other teams in this 'group of death'.

Hansi Flick's Die Mannschaft have scored three times and conceded as many goals in the three matches so far.

Roberto Mancini' Azzurri have scored three goals, two against Hungary in the 2-1 win and one against Germany in the 1-1 draw.

Germany vs Italy, head-to-head record

Italy lead Germany 15-9 in the head-to-head record with another 12 matches ending in draws. But Italy are winless against Germany in the last five matches, losing two and drawing two.

In 36 previous matches, 93 goals have been scored between them -- 51 for Italy and 42 for Germany.

Football match details of Germany vs Italy

Match : UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A3 match between Germany and Italy;

Date : June 15 (Wednesday), 2022;

Time : 12:15 AM IST/20:45 PM local (Tuesday);

Venue : Borussia-Park, Monchengladbach, Germany.

How to watch Germany vs Italy football match

Germany vs Italy football match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming of the GER vs ITA match will be available on SonyLiv and JioTV.

To check global TV listing, click HERE.

Likely starting XIs

Germany : Manuel Neuer; Lukas Klostermann, Niklas Sule, Antonio Rudiger; Jonas Hofmann, Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan, David Raum; Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller; Timo Werner.