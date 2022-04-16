Live Streaming Of DC Vs RCB, IPL 2022: Where To Get, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore face each other in the 27th match of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday night. With 6 points to their credit from five games, RCB hold the 6th spot in IPL 2022 table, while DC are at the eighth spot with four points from as many games.

IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule | Match Odds

LIVE STREAMING - WHERE TO SEE LIVE

The Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore encounter can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Viewers will also able to catch the DC vs RCB live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on their android and apple mobiles and tablets. Time: 7:30 PM IST

TEAM NEWS

Delhi Capitals: What would please the side the most is the form of its openers. Both Prithvi Shaw and David Warner looked in terrific touch in the side’s previous game that was against Kolkata Knight Riders. Rishabh Pant too looked in destructive mode, while Shardul Thakur duly impressed with his all-round performance. On the other hand, Kuldeep Yadav shone with the ball and Khaleel Ahmed complemented him.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Their bowling was extremely poor in the previous game that was against Chennai Super Kings. All their bowlers went for too many runs and this time the side would want them to step up. Their top order also failed miserably in the game and it also needs improvement against DC. Shahbaz Ahmed and Dinesh Karthik, who have continued their red-hot forms, were the positives the side can take from the match, while the impressive debut (34 off 18) of Suyash Prabhudessai was the silver lining.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have played a total of 27 matches against each other. 16 of them have been won by RCB, while DC won 10. One of the games ended in a no result.

VENUE AND PITCH

DC and RCB play their IPL 2022 match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. 8 matches have taken place at the venue so far with the chasing teams winning 5 of them and defending teams winning three. This means that captain who wins the toss would stick with the trend of bowling first.

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul