IPL 2022, CSK Vs RCB, Live Cricket Scores: Desperate Chennai Super Kings Run Into A Settled Royal Challengers Bangalore

Winless in four IPL 2022 matches, Chennai Super Kings clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai today. Follow here live cricket scores of CSK vs RCB.
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis knows what it means to be a member of the Chennai Super Kings camp. They may have lost a record four games on-the-trot in IPL 2022 but du Plessis will know that CSK can bounce back anytime and there will be no favourites in Tuesday's floodlit encounter at the DY Patil Stadium. In this 10-team competition, a defeat against RCB will virtually end the season for CSK. So there is enough motivation for Ravindra Jadeja's team to play their 'A' game against a more balanced RCB, in the top half of the league with six points from four games so far. CSK, who lost their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, have been dealt with a big blow as a back injury ruled their recovering pacer Deepak Chahar out of IPL 2022. Get here live cricket scores of CSK vs RCB. (LIVE SCORECARD | IPL POINTS TABLE | IPL SCHEDULE)
Harshal Patel will miss the CSK match due to his sister's death. His place is expected to go to Siddharth Kaul, who doesn't have a great record against the likes of Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni. It will be interesting to see how Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga bowls against the left-handed Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube and Jadeja. Seven of Hasaranga's eight wickets in IPL 2022 have been right-handers.
Hello everyone, welcome to this space. Chennai Super Kings face Royal Challengers Bangalore today. Interestingly, neither MS Dhoni will be leading CSK, nor Virat Kohli will be leading RCB. But more importantly, both the players, who share a great camaraderie, will be playing against each other once again. IPL things!
