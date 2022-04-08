Live Streaming Of CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2022: Where To Get, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head

Longing for their first win in IPL 2022, both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings will be facing each other at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. While SRH have lost two in two, CSK have lost three in three games so far.

IPL 2022 | Points Table | Schedule | Match Odds

LIVE STREAMING - WHERE TO SEE LIVE

The Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad encounter can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Viewers will also able to catch the CSK vs SRH live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on their android and apple mobiles and tablets. Time: 3:30 PM IST

TEAM NEWS

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s form is a matter of real concern for the four-time champions. This too comes at a time when the top-order is performing inconsistently. Ambati Rayudu and Moeen Ali have failed to convert their starts. However, Shivam Dube has been the silver lining in their last two defeats. In the bowling department, Dwayne Bravo, one of CSK’s most reliable bowlers, has leaked runs in the past two games, while the absence of injured pacers Deepak Chahar and Adam Milne has clearly been felt as Mukesh Choudhary has struggled with the new ball. Additionally, Ravindra Jadeja needs to take more responsibility rather than depending on MS Dhoni for inputs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: The side has lost both its matches while chasing a target. While in the first game against Rajasthan Royals the target was really big (211 runs), the second game they faltered during a chasable target of 170 runs. Their openers have flopped so far and the idea to open the batting with Kane Williamson doesn’t seem to be working. The likes of Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran and Washington Sundar have performed well but they all need to fire together in case they wish to get a result in favour of SRH. On the other hand, bowler Umran Malik has been really good with his pace but line and length seem to be his issue as the player has leaked at an economy of 11.14.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Both the sides have played 16 games against each other and Chennai Super Kings lead the head-to-head battle with a margin of 8 games. They have won 12, while the rest 4 have been won by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

VENUE AND PITCH

CSK and SRH will play their IPL 2022 match at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. The venue has hosted 5 games this edition with the chasing team winning three and defending team winning two. It has been a balanced surface so far at the DY Patil Stadium. Given the CSK vs SRH match will start at 3:30 PM IST, toss is not going to play much big a factor.

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (c), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius,Chris Jordan, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan