IPL 2022, SRH Vs LSG, Live Cricket Score: KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda Help LSG (108/3) Fight Back

Lucknow Super Giants aim to post a big total against Sunrisers Hyderabad as the latter will be chasing under dew. Follow here live cricket score of SRH vs LSG at DY Patil Stadium.
Having suffered a heavy defeat in their opening game against Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad look to pick up their pieces against IPL debutants Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL 2022 match at the floodlit DY Patil Stadium on Monday. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants search for their second win in three games. They are batting first against SRH and would aim to post a big total. Get here live cricket score of SRH vs LSG at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium. (LIVE SCORECARD | IPL POINTS TABLE | IPL SCHEDULE)
Umran Malik's biggest strength is his biggest weakness, that is SPEED. Deepak Hooda took his to the cleaners once again and a total of 16 runs came off the over.
LSG 108/3 (14)
Kane Williamson brought back Bhuvneshwar Kumar into attack and the latter conceded just 7 runs off the over. Though Bhuvi didn't get any wicket, SRH needed this economical over badly.
LSG 92/3 (13)
11.1 - A SIX on the leg side from Deepak Hooda and the partnership between him and KL Rahul for the fourth wicket is now of 55 runs. It not only came at a crucial time but also came off just 38 balls.
A total of 9 runs came off the over bowled by Romario Shepherd. He has given away 19 runs off his two overs.
LSG 85/3 (12)
Umran Malik gave away 20 runs in his second over. He was amazing with his pace in the over but Rahul and Hooda together hit him for four boundaries in it. Not too much of risk, but good shots helped the two batters make it a big over.
LSG 68/3 (10)
All the reliable bowlers of SRH are on the money today from the word go. T Natarajan too starts with an economical over, giving away just 5 runs. LSG are under pressure, they are going at a run rate of 5.33 and this won't help their case. Someone between KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda needs to attack from one end.
Abdul Samad leaked 8 runs in his first over, including a FOUR that came off a full toss. When your opponents are under pressure, you should bowl tight lines. Even if you fail to get a wicket, you can choke their runs.
LSG 43/3 (8)
Umran Malik gave away just three runs in his first over. Such a start was much-needed for a pacer like him who has amazing speed but leaks runs at the start of his spell. This over will give him more confidence going forward in this game.
LSG 35/3 (7)
This was a brilliant first powerplay for SRH. They gave away less than six runs per over and dismissed three LSG batters. Washington Sundar derserves the credit for it, but it must not be forgotten that Bhuvneshwar too kept it tight since the start to make the batters play false shots.
LSG 32/3
Oh, no! The rush of blood gets better of Manish Pandey. He had hit Romario Shepherd for a FOUR and a SIX in the 5th over but eventually threw his wicket away. He failed to clear Bhuvneshwar Kumar at mid-on and handed him a catch to walk back to the dugout.
LSG 27/3 (4.5)
Evin Lewis has been dismissed by Washington Sundar. The West Indies batter has been trapped in front of the stumps and umpire too was convinced with the appeal. This is fantastic bowling from Sundar.
LSG 16/2 (3.1)
A beautiful shot on the off side from KL Rahul for a FOUR and LSG get 8 runs off the over. Barring the final ball in which he conceded a boundary, Bhuvneshwar was right on the money in the over.
LSG 16/1 (3)
The gamble has paid off for SRH. Washington Sundar has dismissed Quinton de Kock. Kane Williamson took a good catch at covers. De Kock goes for 1 off 4 balls.
LSG 8/1 (1.4)
Washington Sundar will bowl from the other end. Let's see how if fares for SRH.
Just three singles came off the over. Bhuvneshwar kept his length tight and bowled an economical first over. Not a new thing for him for sure.
LSG 3/0 (1)
KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock are out there at the middle. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the new ball in hand. KL takes strike. Here we go ...
While Sunrisers Hyderabad are playing with the same team that featured in their previous game against Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants have brought one change as Jason Holder replaces Dushmantha Chameera.
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik
Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson has won the toss and unsurprisingly opted to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants.
Jason Holder has received his Lucknow Super Giants cap. He will definitely provide more balance to LSG squad.
Congratulations to @Jaseholder98 who is all set to make his debut for @LucknowIPL.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 4, 2022
Toss coming up shortly. Stay tuned.#TATAIPL #SRHvLSG pic.twitter.com/BT8FyojEry
Hello everyone and welcome to the space. We are all set for another exciting match of IPL 2022. Sunrisers Hyderabad face Lucknow Super Giants today at Dy Patil Stadium, Mumbai. We will be keeping you updated with the action. Stay connected.
