IPL 2022, SRH Vs LSG, Live Cricket Score: KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda Help LSG (108/3) Fight Back

Another EXPENSIVE Over Umran Malik's biggest strength is his biggest weakness, that is SPEED. Deepak Hooda took his to the cleaners once again and a total of 16 runs came off the over. LSG 108/3 (14)

Some Relief For SRH Kane Williamson brought back Bhuvneshwar Kumar into attack and the latter conceded just 7 runs off the over. Though Bhuvi didn't get any wicket, SRH needed this economical over badly. LSG 92/3 (13)

50-Run Partnership 11.1 - A SIX on the leg side from Deepak Hooda and the partnership between him and KL Rahul for the fourth wicket is now of 55 runs. It not only came at a crucial time but also came off just 38 balls. A total of 9 runs came off the over bowled by Romario Shepherd. He has given away 19 runs off his two overs. LSG 85/3 (12)

EXPENSIVE Over Umran Malik gave away 20 runs in his second over. He was amazing with his pace in the over but Rahul and Hooda together hit him for four boundaries in it. Not too much of risk, but good shots helped the two batters make it a big over. LSG 68/3 (10)

Good Start For Natarajan All the reliable bowlers of SRH are on the money today from the word go. T Natarajan too starts with an economical over, giving away just 5 runs. LSG are under pressure, they are going at a run rate of 5.33 and this won't help their case. Someone between KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda needs to attack from one end.

Loose Bowling Abdul Samad leaked 8 runs in his first over, including a FOUR that came off a full toss. When your opponents are under pressure, you should bowl tight lines. Even if you fail to get a wicket, you can choke their runs. LSG 43/3 (8)

Good Start For Umran Malik Umran Malik gave away just three runs in his first over. Such a start was much-needed for a pacer like him who has amazing speed but leaks runs at the start of his spell. This over will give him more confidence going forward in this game. LSG 35/3 (7)

SRH Dominate Powerplay This was a brilliant first powerplay for SRH. They gave away less than six runs per over and dismissed three LSG batters. Washington Sundar derserves the credit for it, but it must not be forgotten that Bhuvneshwar too kept it tight since the start to make the batters play false shots. LSG 32/3

WICKET Again Oh, no! The rush of blood gets better of Manish Pandey. He had hit Romario Shepherd for a FOUR and a SIX in the 5th over but eventually threw his wicket away. He failed to clear Bhuvneshwar Kumar at mid-on and handed him a catch to walk back to the dugout. LSG 27/3 (4.5)

WICKET Evin Lewis has been dismissed by Washington Sundar. The West Indies batter has been trapped in front of the stumps and umpire too was convinced with the appeal. This is fantastic bowling from Sundar. LSG 16/2 (3.1)

FOUR A beautiful shot on the off side from KL Rahul for a FOUR and LSG get 8 runs off the over. Barring the final ball in which he conceded a boundary, Bhuvneshwar was right on the money in the over. LSG 16/1 (3)

WICKET The gamble has paid off for SRH. Washington Sundar has dismissed Quinton de Kock. Kane Williamson took a good catch at covers. De Kock goes for 1 off 4 balls. LSG 8/1 (1.4)

Spin Introduced Early Washington Sundar will bowl from the other end. Let's see how if fares for SRH.

3 Runs Came Off It Just three singles came off the over. Bhuvneshwar kept his length tight and bowled an economical first over. Not a new thing for him for sure. LSG 3/0 (1)

It's Game Time KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock are out there at the middle. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the new ball in hand. KL takes strike. Here we go ...

Team Changes While Sunrisers Hyderabad are playing with the same team that featured in their previous game against Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants have brought one change as Jason Holder replaces Dushmantha Chameera.

Playing XIs Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

SRH Opt To Bowl Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson has won the toss and unsurprisingly opted to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants.

Jason Holder To Debut For LSG Jason Holder has received his Lucknow Super Giants cap. He will definitely provide more balance to LSG squad. Congratulations to @Jaseholder98 who is all set to make his debut for @LucknowIPL.



Toss coming up shortly. Stay tuned.#TATAIPL #SRHvLSG pic.twitter.com/BT8FyojEry — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 4, 2022