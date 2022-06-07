Live Streaming Of Belgium Vs Poland: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A4 Match Live

After a dreadful 1-4 defeat against the Netherlands in their UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Belgium will look to revive their campaign when they host Poland in a Group A4 match Thursday night. The BEL vs POL match starts at 12:15 AM IST. It will be telecast live. (More Football News)

Soon after losing the top spot in the FIFA rankings to Brazil, Belgium were humiliated by the visiting Netherlands in Brussels. Memphis Depay hit a brace, while Steven Bergwijn and Denzel Dumfries got one each for the Dutch, while Michy Batshuayi netted a late consolation goal.

The fact that Belgium managed to score in each of their last 45 matches since losing to France by a solitary goal in the FIFA World Cup 2018 semi-final has done very little to arrest their fluctuating form, at least in the Nations League.

Roberto Martinez's Red Devils have lost three matches on the trot in the tournament, including the third-place play-off last season. Belgium sit at the bottom of the four-team Group A4, which also has Wales.

Poland started their UEFA Nations League 2022-23 campaign with a scrappy 2-1 win over Wales in Wroclaw. Wales were in fact more focused on their FIFA World Cup qualifying play-off final against Ukraine, and fielded a much-changed side.

Jonathan Williams opened the scoring for Wales, but Poland found their heroes in subs -- Karol Swiderski and Jakub Kaminski. And Poland, who have also booked a ticket to Qatar for the winter World Cup, are enjoying a good scoring run. They have now scored in 19 successive matches, and do not always rely on the mercurial Robert Lewandowski.

In the last edition of the Nations League, Poland just survived the drop after finishing third in Group 1, behind Italy and Netherlands. Czeslaw Michniewicz's men are now second in the group, behind Netherlands.

Belgium vs Poland, UEFA Nations League match details

Match : Belgium vs Poland, Group A4;

Date : June 9 (Thursday), 2022;

Time : 12:15 PM IST/20:45 local (Wednesday);

Venue : King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium

How to watch Belgium vs Poland, UEFA Nations League match

Belgium vs Poland, UEFA Nations League match will be telecast live on Sony Pictures Sports Network. Live streaming of the match will be available on SonyLIV and JioTV.

Belgium vs Poland, head-to-head record

This will be the 20th meeting between Belgium and Poland. Poland lead Belgium 7-6 in the head-to-head record. Six matches have ended in draws. But Belgium won the last two meetings.

At the same time, Wales hosts Netherlands in Cardiff.

Belgium vs Poland, likely starting XIs

Belgium : Koen Casteels; Jan Vertonghen, Dedryck Boyata, Toby Alderweireld; Thomas Meunier, Yannick Carrasco, Axel Witsel, Youri Tielemans, Kevin De Bruyne; Eden Hazard, Dries Mertens.

Romelu Lukaku has been ruled out of Belgium's next two games after picking an ankle injury during the Netherlands match.