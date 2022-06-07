Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Live Streaming Of Wales Vs Netherlands: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A4 Match Live

Check match and telecast details of Wales Vs Netherlands, UEFA Nations League clash - Preview, date, time, venue, TV listing, likely XIs.

Live Streaming Of Wales Vs Netherlands: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A4 Match Live
Netherlands lead Wales 8-0 in the head-to-head record. Watch NED vs WAL, UEFA Nations League match live. Photo: AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jun 2022 9:02 pm

After the high of sealing a FIFA World Cup 2022 spot, Wales will host European heavyweights Netherlands in a UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A4 match. The WAL vs NED match in Cardiff Thursday night starts at 12:15 IST (India time). The match will be telecast live. (More Football News)

Gareth Bale-powered Wales defeated Ukraine in front of a Cardiff crowd to end their 64-year wait for a World Cup qualification, but Robert Page's Dragons will face a stiff challenge against a high-flying Netherlands side when they return to Nations League action.

Before the World Cup qualification playoff final, Wales were handed a 1-2 defeat by Poland. It was their first defeat in 11 matches. They will hope for an improved performance against the Dutch.

Related stories

UEFA Nations League 2022-23: Late Andrej Kramaric Goal Earns Croatia Point Against France – In Pics

UEFA Nations League 2022-23: Kylian Mbappe-Less France Held To 1-1 Draw Against Croatia

Cristiano Ronaldo Brace Helps Portugal Beat Switzerland In UEFA Nations League 4-0 – In Pics

For the Netherlands, it's about continuing the good work. Louis van Gaal's Oranje were clinical against Belgium in their National League opener, winning 4-1. And they are the heavy favourites against Wales.

Wales vs Netherlands, head-to-head record

Netherlands have won all their previous meeting against Wales, an 8-0 lead in the head-to-head record. The last time they met, in an international friendly, Dutch won 3-2 on November 13, 2015, thanks to an Arjen Robben double.

Wales vs Netherlands, UEFA Nations League match details

Match: Wales vs Netherlands, Group A4;
Date: June 9 (Thursday), 2022;
Time: 12:15 PM IST/19:45 local (Wednesday);
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales.

At the same time, Belgium host Poland in Brussels.

How to watch Wales vs Netherlands, UEFA Nations League match

Wales vs Netherlands, UEFA Nations League match will be telecast live on Sony Pictures Sports Network. Live streaming of the match will be available on SonyLIV and JioTV.

Wales vs Netherlands, likely starting XIs

Wales: Danny Ward; Chris Gunter, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon; Rhys Norrington-Davies, Sorba Thomas, Joe Morrell, Matthew Smith; Wes Burns, Brennan Johnson; Harry Wilson.

Netherlands: Mark Flekken; Stefan de Vrij, Virgil van Dijk, Matthijs de Ligt; Denzel Dumfries, Davy Klaasen, Nigel de Jong, Teun Koopmeiners; Steven Berghuis; Steven Bergwijn, Memphis Depay.

Tags

Sports Football UEFA Nations League Wales National Football Team Netherlands National Football Team  SonyLiv Sony Sport JioTV Gareth Bale Joe Rodon  Harry Wilson Virgil Van Dijk Matthijs De Ligt; Nigel de Jong Memphis Depay Live Streaming Cardiff
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read