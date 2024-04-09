Sports

Sports World LIVE: Man City Take On Real Madrid In UEFA Champions League QFs

Indian Ace Tennis player Sumit Nagal entered the round of 32 of the Monte Carlo Masters after beating Italian Matteo Arnaldi. Other important matches will be in action on Tuesday. Punjab Kings will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mullanpur in the Indian Premier League 2024 whereas, In ISL 2024, Jamshedpur FC will face FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC will take on NorthEast United in group-stage fixtures. UEFA Champions League quarter-finals will be in action as Real Madrid take on Manchester City and Arsenal face Bayern Munich. Follow the live scores and updates of world sports for today, 9 April, 2024, here