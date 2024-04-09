Sports

Sports World LIVE: Man City Take On Real Madrid In UEFA Champions League QFs

Indian Ace Tennis player Sumit Nagal entered the round of 32 of the Monte Carlo Masters after beating Italian Matteo Arnaldi. Other important matches will be in action on Tuesday. Punjab Kings will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mullanpur in the Indian Premier League 2024 whereas, In ISL 2024, Jamshedpur FC will face FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC will take on NorthEast United in group-stage fixtures. UEFA Champions League quarter-finals will be in action as Real Madrid take on Manchester City and Arsenal face Bayern Munich. Follow the live scores and updates of world sports for today, 9 April, 2024, here

Outlook Sports Desk
8 April 2024
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola, right, speaks with Manchester City's Jack Grealish at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad stadium in Manchester. AP Photo/Dave Thompson

Sports World Live Blog, 9 April 2024

Welcome to the live coverage of all the news from the sporting world for April 9, 2024. South Africa women face Sri Lanka women in the first ODI match (ICC Championship Match) at Buffalo Park in East London. In IPL 2024, Punjab Kings will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chandigarh. UEFA Champions League quarter-final matches will be played between Arsenal versus Bayern Munich and Real Madrid versus Manchester City. Follow the live scores and updates of world sports for today, 9 April, 2024, here.

