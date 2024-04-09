Football

Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Real Madrid and Manchester City are up for the do-or-die battle as the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals finally arrive. Here's how, when, and where you can catch the match actions live and many more things you need to know

Manchester City's Erling Haaland takes part in a training session at the City Football Academy, in Manchester, England, Monday April 8, 2024, ahead of a Champions League Quarter final, leg 1 soccer match against Real Madrid on Tuesday. Photo: (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
It indeed holds the breath of millions in the football world when the all-time king of Europe, Real Madrid, faces off against the team that dethroned them, Manchester City. The UEFA Champions League quarter-finals have finally arrived, pitting the 16-time champions against the current crowned once again on April 9, Tuesday in Madrid. (More Football News)

Manchester City not only clinched their first-ever Champions League title last year but has kicked off their juggernaut since then. The team gained the confidence back when they clinched a massive 4-0 victory over the Los Blancos in the semi-finals at the Etihad Stadium.

The City has bolstered their motivation by winning the Premier League title, Champions League, and FA Cup last year, further solidifying their position as a dominant force. However, it is clear that the 16-time champions will be looking to retaliate. And, by no means, the addition of Jude Bellingham to the team can be overlooked.

In the past, Real Madrid and Manchester City have crossed swords 12 times. The Real emerged victorious in just 4 of them one less than the City who clinched five wins and ended up in draw three times.

Live Streaming details of Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League Quarterfinal:

When is the Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League quarter-final?

The Champions League quarter-final match between Real Madrid and Manchester City will take place on April 9, Tuesday 3 PM ET | April 10 Wednesday 12:30 am IST at the Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid Spain.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League quarter-final?

The UEFA Champions League matches will be telecast live by  Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2HD channels.

The Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League quarter-final will be available to stream online on the Sony LIV App.

