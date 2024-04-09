Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Manchester City's Erling Haaland takes part in a training session at the City Football Academy, in Manchester, England, Monday April 8, 2024, ahead of a Champions League Quarter final, leg 1 soccer match against Real Madrid on Tuesday. Photo: (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

