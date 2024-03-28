Sports

Sports World Live: PV Sindhu Takes On Huang Yu-Hsun In Madrid Spain Masters Round Of 16

Welcome to the live coverage of all the sporting action from across the globe for Thursday, March 28, 2024. Cricket action sees Rajasthan Royals welcome Delhi Capitals in match 9 of the IPL 2024. Nepal A takes on Ireland A in Kathmandu. Badminton action sees Indian contingent in action at the Madrid Spain Masters. In football, men's club football returns as teams look forward to welcoming players from international duty. In tennis, Miami Open 2024 enters the business end. For all the live updates and scores from March 28, 2024, you can get it right here