Sports

Sports World Live: PV Sindhu Takes On Huang Yu-Hsun In Madrid Spain Masters Round Of 16

Welcome to the live coverage of all the sporting action from across the globe for Thursday, March 28, 2024. Cricket action sees Rajasthan Royals welcome Delhi Capitals in match 9 of the IPL 2024. Nepal A takes on Ireland A in Kathmandu. Badminton action sees Indian contingent in action at the Madrid Spain Masters. In football, men's club football returns as teams look forward to welcoming players from international duty. In tennis, Miami Open 2024 enters the business end. For all the live updates and scores from March 28, 2024, you can get it right here

Outlook Sports Desk
27 March 2024
PV Sindhu is in round of 16 action at the Madrid Spain Masters. X/Pvsindhu1

Major League Baseball 2024 Opening Day

Sports World Live Blog, 28 March 2024

Thursday, March 28, 2024 promises to be yet another fun-filled ride from the world of sports. Major League Baseball 2024 season kicks-off with Opening Day in Seoul, South Korea with all 30 teams in action. Cricket action continues with IPL 2024 encounter between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals. Football sees men's club action return with players returning back from international duty. In badminton, Madrid Spain Masters sees PV Sindhu in round of 16 action. Get all the live scores and updates for March 28, 2024 right here. (Cricket News | Football News)

