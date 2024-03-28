Others

MLB 2024 Opening Day Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Major League Baseball

30 MLB Teams with 30 dreams and one trophy, battling against each other with years revenge, redemption and resurgence is back again. And, here's how, when, and where you can watch the baseball matches live and all details of the 2024 MLB World Series you need to know

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
New York Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera celebrates after scoring against Diablos Rojos at the first inning during an exhibition baseball game at Alfredo Harp Helu Stadium in Mexico City, Monday, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
The 2024 MLB World Series is finally here! (More Sports News)

With 30 teams, each with their own aspirations and one ultimate goal - the championship trophy, the MLB begins Thursday. Filled with the history of rivalries, comebacks, revenge and redemption, the upcoming season promises to be another inriguing one. The New York Yankees will be seeking to end their winless drought of 14 years, while the Texas Rangers will try to defend their title. The Dodgers have added Shohei Ohtani to create a super team while Cardinals and Padres are expecting to shake off the memories of a disappointing 2023.

All the teams will take the field on the opening day. A total of 15 games would have taken place on the opening day but with two games postponed we will now have 13.

This time around, we had the two-game Dodgers vs Padres Seoul Series and finally the wait for the Opening day is over. Here is where to watch the opening day and all the other details you need to know.

When is the MLB 2024 Opening Day

Major League Baseball’s 2024 season begins Thursday, March 28.

Where to watch MLB 2024 Opening Day in the US?

Regional Service Networks will be airing the majority of MLB Opening Day games. A subscription of MLB.TV will help if your RNS is not airing the games.

Televised MLB games in the United States air across a mix of FOX, FS1, TBS, ESPN, ABC and MLB Network.

Apple TV+ is the exclusive home of Friday Night Baseball.

Where to watch MLB 2024 Opening Day in India?

In India, MLB 2024 Opening Day matches and the whole season will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

List of all MLB teams

National League

East

  • Atlanta Braves

  • Miami Marlins

  • New York Mets

  • Philadelphia Phillies

  • Washington Nationals

Central

  • Chicago Cubs

  • Cincinnati Reds

  • Milwaukee Brewers

  • Pittsburgh Pirates

  • St. Louis Cardinals

West

  • Arizona Diamondbacks

  • Colorado Rockies

  • Los Angeles Dodgers

  • San Diego Padres

  • San Francisco Giants

American League

East

  • Baltimore Orioles

  • Boston Red Sox

  • New York Yankees

  • Tampa Bay Rays

  • Toronto Blue Jays

Central

  • Chicago White Sox

  • Cleveland Guardians

  • Detroit Tigers

  • Kansas City Royals

  • Minnesota Twins

West

  • Houston Astros

  • Los Angeles Angels

  • Oakland Athletics

  • Seattle Mariners

  • Texas Rangers

