New York Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera celebrates after scoring against Diablos Rojos at the first inning during an exhibition baseball game at Alfredo Harp Helu Stadium in Mexico City, Monday, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

New York Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera celebrates after scoring against Diablos Rojos at the first inning during an exhibition baseball game at Alfredo Harp Helu Stadium in Mexico City, Monday, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)