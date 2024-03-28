With 30 teams, each with their own aspirations and one ultimate goal - the championship trophy, the MLB begins Thursday. Filled with the history of rivalries, comebacks, revenge and redemption, the upcoming season promises to be another inriguing one. The New York Yankees will be seeking to end their winless drought of 14 years, while the Texas Rangers will try to defend their title. The Dodgers have added Shohei Ohtani to create a super team while Cardinals and Padres are expecting to shake off the memories of a disappointing 2023.
Advertisement
All the teams will take the field on the opening day. A total of 15 games would have taken place on the opening day but with two games postponed we will now have 13.
This time around, we had the two-game Dodgers vs Padres Seoul Series and finally the wait for the Opening day is over. Here is where to watch the opening day and all the other details you need to know.
When is the MLB 2024 Opening Day
Major League Baseball’s 2024 season begins Thursday, March 28.
Where to watch MLB 2024 Opening Day in the US?
Regional Service Networks will be airing the majority of MLB Opening Day games. A subscription of MLB.TV will help if your RNS is not airing the games.
Advertisement
Televised MLB games in the United States air across a mix of FOX, FS1, TBS, ESPN, ABC and MLB Network.
Apple TV+ is the exclusive home of Friday Night Baseball.
Where to watch MLB 2024 Opening Day in India?
In India, MLB 2024 Opening Day matches and the whole season will be streamed live on the Fancode app.
List of all MLB teams
National League
East
Atlanta Braves
Miami Marlins
New York Mets
Philadelphia Phillies
Washington Nationals
Central
Chicago Cubs
Cincinnati Reds
Milwaukee Brewers
Pittsburgh Pirates
St. Louis Cardinals
West
Arizona Diamondbacks
Colorado Rockies
Los Angeles Dodgers
San Diego Padres
San Francisco Giants
American League
East
Baltimore Orioles
Boston Red Sox
New York Yankees
Tampa Bay Rays
Toronto Blue Jays
Central
Chicago White Sox
Cleveland Guardians
Detroit Tigers
Kansas City Royals
Minnesota Twins
West
Houston Astros
Los Angeles Angels
Oakland Athletics
Seattle Mariners
Texas Rangers