The 33rd edition of the Linz Open, an indoor hard-court women's WTA tennis tournament, is all set to take place this coming week. (More Tennis News)
Linz Open 2024, Live Streaming: Players, Prize Money And Schedule - All You Need To Know About WTA 500 Tennis Tournament
As the Australian Open 2024 comes to an end, all eyes are now on the WTA Linz Open. Here's everything you need to know about this prestigious women's tennis tournament: the participants’ names, streaming options, schedule, venue, timing, and other important details
This prestigious tournament has given rise to several tennis stars like Lindsay Davenport, Justine Henin-Hardenne, Amelie Mauresmo, and Maria Sharapova. It is poised to create more stars this year too, as it offers wild card entry opportunities to those who ended their dream run at the Australia Open. One of the wild card players to watch out for is Dayana Yastremska, a semi-finalist at the Australian Open 2024.
When is The Linz Open 2024 happening?
The Linz Open 2024 tournament, the main event, is scheduled to start on January 29, Monday at noon local time. Evening sessions will take place at 6:30 pm local time. The tournament will end on February 4, Sunday.
The first day of the tournament will consist of first-round matches, followed by second-round matches on January 31. Quarter-finals will be held on February 2, followed by semifinals on February 3.
On February 4, women's singles finals will take place at 2:00 PM local time followed by doubles finals in the evening session.
Where is the Linz Open 2024 happening?
The Indoor hard-court women’s tennis tournament will be held at the Design Center Linz in Linz, Austria.
Where to watch the Linz Open 2024?
The WTA 500 tournament, in the USA, can be watched on the Tennis Channel.
In the UK, the tournament will be available on Sky Sports.
Where to watch Linz Open 2024 in India?
At the time of writing, there was no official confirmation regarding the telecast and live-streaming details for the Linz Open 2024.
Who is participating in Linz Open 2024?
Notable entrants are Ekaterina Alexandrova, who's been given top billing, Elina Svitolina (second seed), Donna Vekic (third), etc. The tournament will mark the return of 2013 champion Angelique Kerber, who received a wildcard.
What is the prize money for Linz Open 2024?
The WTA 500 Tournament boasts excellent prize money - this year's total pot is $922,573. Here's how it will be distributed amongst the players.
Singles:
Champion- 500 ranking points and $142,000
Runner-up- 325 ranking points and $87,655
Semifinalist- 195 ranking points and $51,205
Quarterfinalist- 108 ranking points and $24,200
Second Round, (Round of 16)- 60 ranking points and $13,170
Doubles:
Champion- 500 ranking points and $47,390
Runner-up- 325 ranking points and $28,720
Semifinalist- 195 ranking points and $16,430
Quarterfinalist- 108 ranking points and $8,510
Second Round, (Round of 16)- 1 ranking point and $5,140